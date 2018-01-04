PlanMember Adds Security Benefit Life as a Platform Provider Company

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PlanMember Services Corporation is pleased to announce a renewed affiliation with Security Benefit Life for PlanMember’s insurance programs. PlanMember will add Security Benefit’s Foundations Annuity and RateTrack® Annuity to its platform effective January 2018. Foundations, a flexible-premium, fixed-index deferred annuity with a lifetime income rider, is available for the nonqualified, 403(b), IRA, Roth IRA and SEP IRA marketplace. RateTrack, a single deferred fixed floating interest rate annuity program, is available for the IRA, Roth IRA, 403(b) rollover and nonqualified marketplace.

Security Benefit’s Foundations and RateTrack annuity sales will be integrated into PlanMember’s platform, sales materials and kits. Access to account information will be available online or through the PlanMember Service Center.

Founded in 1892, Security Benefit Life Insurance Company is based in Topeka, Kansas and holds over $37 billion under management with over $3 billion of new sales in 2017. Security Benefit has nearly 500,000 clients with fixed, fixed-indexed and variable annuity and mutual fund products providing services to educational institutions and non-profit employer groups nationwide.

“Security Benefit is pleased to align ourselves with PlanMember,” said Doug Wolff, president of Security Benefit Life. “We understand the challenges advisors face in preparing their clients for retirement and we’ve developed competitive retirement plan products, unsurpassed education, service and support to continue offering PlanMember’s network of representatives more product choice and flexibility.”

“We are pleased to have Security Benefit as a partner,” said Jon Ziehl, CEO and founder of PlanMember Financial Corporation. “Their industry reputation, employer-group market footprint, superior financial strength rating and product features and benefits receive exceptionally high marks in the industry.”

PlanMember Securities Corporation is a nationally recognized broker/dealer, investment advisor, and member of FINRA/SIPC. PlanMember’s 500 registered representatives across the country have provided retirement planning to the public education and non-profit sectors for over three decades. PlanMember, with $11 billion in assets under management and over 195,000 customer accounts, is an approved retirement plan provider for over 3,900 school districts and nonprofit organizations nationwide.