Pierre Fabre Enters Worldwide Licensing Agreement with Boston Pharmaceuticals for a Selective Potassium Channel Blocker for Atrial Fibrillation

CASTRES, France & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals (Pierre Fabre) and Boston Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Boston Pharmaceuticals) today announced they have entered into a worldwide licensing agreement for Pierre Fabre’s selective potassium channel blocker, F17727.

F17727 is a small molecule in late preclinical development for the potential treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). Under the terms of the agreement, Pierre Fabre grants Boston Pharmaceuticals worldwide exclusive rights for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of F17727. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“While our R&D and commercial focus has shifted away from cardiology, we are committed to ensuring that promising compounds are advanced through strategic partnerships to the benefit of patients,” said Frédéric Duchesne, President & CEO, Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals. “Boston Pharmaceuticals’ R&D excellence, collaborative approach and dedication to patients aligns well with our mission and we are pleased to enter this agreement with them for F17727.”

“This agreement, with such a patient-driven and innovative partner as Pierre Fabre, marks a further significant step in our plan to assemble a diverse portfolio of clinical candidates across a broad range of mechanisms and therapeutic targets. F17727 represents the seventh addition to our rapidly advancing pipeline and our first candidate that addresses cardiovascular disease,” said Robert Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of Boston Pharmaceuticals. “We believe F17727 works through a potentially differentiated, highly selective mechanism with the potential to treat atrial fibrillation and look forward to advancing this candidate to further evaluate its potential.”

