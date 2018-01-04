Hubba Helps Retailers Meet The Growing Demand For Cruelty-Free Beauty Products

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hubba is proud to announce its partnership with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and their Beauty Without Bunnies Program. Using a combination of machine learning and personal curation to match brands with buyers, Hubba is the ideal platform for PETA to advance its mission and promote the cruelty-free companies that meet their humane standards to retailers.

“As customers demand more from the brands they trust to put on their skin, ethical beauty is no longer an industry niche but an industry norm,” says Ben Zifkin, Hubba CEO and Founder. “We've seen a surge in buyers turning to Hubba not only to discover new products, but specifically to uncover upcoming trends in order to anticipate the demands of their customers, especially in the personal care & beauty space."

Buyer searches for “cruelty free”, “plant based” and “vegan” beauty products on the Hubba platform increased by 40% in 2017 and are expected to continue to grow into 2018 as retailers race to attract and retain customers. The partnership with PETA will not only improve the database of Brand and product information but also better Hubba’s results and matchmaking connections between Brands and Buyers. Currently Hubba has nearly 2000 cruelty-free products from more than 100 Beauty Without Bunnies certified Brands.

“In the U.S. alone, Google-searches for vegan skincare have grown by 83% year after year, and a recent poll to our subscribers showed that 96% of respondents are more likely to purchase products that display a cruelty-free logo on its label than a product that isn’t clearly labeled,” says Amanda Nordstrom, Company Liaison for PETA’s Beauty Without Bunnies Program. “Beauty Without Bunnies works to make the quest for cruelty-free products easy and working with Hubba makes it easier for Retailers to find the PETA certified brands they seek.”

About Hubba

Hubba is the leading commerce network designed to empower independent companies to connect on business opportunities to grow their business. Using a combination of machine learning and personal curation Hubba matches brands with buyers. Through recommendation engines and product features like Flares and Smart Match Hubba facilitates the relationship that get SMBs deals to grow their business. Buyers use Hubba to discover new products to meet their customer demands; and, Brands get increased distribution for their products. Hubba currently powers over 60,000 small-medium businesses.

About PETA

PETA, whose motto reads, “Animals are not ours to eat, wear, experiment on, use for entertainment, or abuse in any way”, is the largest animal rights organization in the world, with more than 6.5 million members and supporters. PETA focuses its attention on the four areas in which the largest numbers of animals suffer the most intensely for the longest periods of time: in the food industry, in the clothing trade, in laboratories, and in the entertainment industry. It also works on a variety of other issues, including the cruel killing of rodents, birds, and other animals who are often considered “pests” as well as cruelty to domesticated animals. PETA works through public education, cruelty investigations, research, animal rescue, legislation, special events, celebrity involvement, and protest campaigns.