Walgreens Boots Alliance Reports Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Results

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 which ended 30 November 2017.

Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Stefano Pessina said, “I am pleased that we delivered another strong performance in the first quarter, led by continued prescription volume and market share growth in Retail Pharmacy USA. At the same time, we continue to position our company for future growth with the acquisition of the first Rite Aid stores following regulatory clearance for the transaction in September. Since the end of the quarter, we announced an agreement to acquire 40 percent of Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drugstores Co., Ltd., a leading retail pharmacy chain in China, where regulatory changes have allowed us to prioritize retail opportunities. We also have accepted an offer to sell part of our investment in our Chinese wholesale partner Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Corporation for a substantial cash return.” Both transactions in China are subject to regulatory review and approval, and other customary closing conditions.

Overview of First Quarter Results

Fiscal 2018 first quarter net earnings attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance determined in accordance with GAAP decreased 22.1 percent to $821 million compared with the same quarter a year ago, while GAAP diluted net earnings per share decreased 16.5 percent to $0.81 compared with the same quarter a year ago. The decreases in GAAP net earnings and GAAP net earnings per share were mainly due to impairment of the company's equity method investment in Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals. In addition, these decreases reflect a loss from the company's equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen and benefits from the UK tax rate reduction recorded in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted fiscal 2018 first quarter net earnings attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance1 increased 7.8 percent to $1.3 billion, up 7.2 percent on a constant currency basis, compared with the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the quarter increased 16.4 percent to $1.28, up 15.5 percent on a constant currency basis, compared with the same quarter a year ago.

Sales in the first quarter were $30.7 billion, an increase of 7.9 percent from the year-ago quarter, and an increase of 7.2 percent on a constant currency basis.

GAAP operating income in the first quarter was $1.3 billion, a decrease of 8.6 percent from the same quarter a year ago due to a loss from the company's equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen, which primarily reflects the company's share of the litigation accrual reported in AmerisourceBergen's last quarter results. Adjusted operating income in the first quarter was $1.8 billion, an increase of 4.8 percent from the same quarter a year ago, and an increase of 4.4 percent on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $961 million in the first quarter, and free cash flow was $583 million.

Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter, the company completed its $5 billion share repurchase program announced in June 2017 and the $1 billion expansion of that program announced in October 2017.

Company Outlook

The company raised the lower end of its guidance for fiscal year 2018 by 5 cents per share and now anticipates adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $5.45 to $5.70.

This guidance does not take into account any impact from the recent U.S. tax legislation, and assumes current exchange rates for the rest of the fiscal year.

First Quarter Business Division Highlights

Retail Pharmacy USA:

Retail Pharmacy USA had first quarter sales of $22.5 billion, an increase of 8.9 percent over the year-ago quarter. Sales in comparable stores increased 4.7 percent compared with the same quarter a year ago.

Pharmacy sales, which accounted for 72.4 percent of the division’s sales in the quarter, increased 14.1 percent compared with the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher prescription volumes, including mail and central specialty following the formation of AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. Comparable pharmacy sales increased 7.4 percent, primarily due to higher volume. Reimbursement pressure and generics had negative impacts on comparable pharmacy sales growth, which was partially offset by brand inflation. The division filled 260.2 million prescriptions (including immunizations) adjusted to 30-day equivalents in the quarter, an increase of 9.5 percent over the year-ago quarter. Prescriptions filled in comparable stores increased 8.9 percent compared with the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to Medicare Part D growth and volume growth from previously announced strategic pharmacy partnerships. The division’s retail prescription market share on a 30-day adjusted basis in the first quarter increased approximately 110 basis points over the year-ago quarter to 20.6 percent, as reported by IMS Health.

Retail sales decreased 2.8 percent in the first quarter compared with the year-ago period. Comparable retail sales were down 0.9 percent in the quarter, with declines in the consumables and general merchandise category and in the personal care category partially offset by growth in the health and wellness category and in the beauty category.

GAAP gross profit increased 3.0 percent compared with the same quarter a year ago and adjusted gross profit increased 3.7 percent.

GAAP first quarter selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) as a percentage of sales decreased 1.1 percentage points compared with the year-ago quarter, primarily due to sales mix and higher sales. On an adjusted basis, SG&A as a percentage of sales decreased 1.2 percentage points in the same period, for similar reasons.

GAAP operating income in the first quarter increased 1.9 percent from the year-ago quarter to $1.1 billion. Adjusted operating income in the first quarter increased 6.8 percent from the year-ago quarter to $1.4 billion.

On 19 September 2017 the company announced it had secured regulatory clearance for an amended and restated asset purchase agreement to purchase 1,932 stores, three distribution centers and related inventory from Rite Aid Corporation for $4.375 billion in cash and other consideration. As of the end of December, the company had acquired 357 Rite Aid stores. Walgreens Boots Alliance continues to expect ownership of the remaining stores to be transferred in phases, with the goal being to complete the store transfers in spring 2018. These transfers remain subject to closing conditions set forth in the agreement.

The company continues to expect to complete integration of the acquired stores and related assets by the end of fiscal 2020, at an estimated cost of approximately $750 million. As previously announced, the company plans to spend approximately $500 million of capital on store conversions and related activities. The company also continues to expect to realize $300 million in annual synergies within four years of the initial closing of this transaction.

As part of a program to optimize locations, the company continues to expect to close approximately 600 stores and related assets over an 18-month period beginning in spring 2018, resulting in estimated pre-tax charges to the company's GAAP financial results of approximately $450 million. Cost savings from the program are still anticipated to be approximately $300 million per year and are still expected to be fully delivered by the end of fiscal 2020.

Retail Pharmacy International:

Retail Pharmacy International had first quarter sales of $3.1 billion, an increase of 4.1 percent from the year-ago quarter due to currency translation. Sales decreased 0.8 percent on a constant currency basis.

On a constant currency basis, comparable store sales decreased 0.7 percent compared with the year-ago quarter. Comparable pharmacy sales decreased 0.1 percent on a constant currency basis. Comparable retail sales decreased 1.0 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting lower Boots UK retail sales.

GAAP gross profit increased 4.2 percent compared with the same quarter a year ago, due to currency translation. On a constant currency basis, adjusted gross profit decreased 0.8 percent.

GAAP SG&A as a percentage of sales increased 0.2 percentage point. Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales, on a constant currency basis, increased 0.3 percentage point.

GAAP operating income in the first quarter increased 1.1 percent from the year-ago quarter to $184 million, while adjusted operating income decreased 1.4 percent to $210 million, down 5.6 percent on a constant currency basis.

Pharmaceutical Wholesale:

Pharmaceutical Wholesale had first quarter sales of $5.7 billion, an increase of 5.6 percent from the year-ago quarter. On a constant currency basis, comparable sales increased 4.5 percent, which was behind the company’s estimate of market growth, weighted on the basis of country wholesale sales, due to challenging market conditions in certain continental European countries, partially offset by strong performance in emerging markets.

GAAP operating income in the first quarter was $14 million, which included a loss of $112 million from the company’s equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen, compared with GAAP operating income of $160 million in the year-ago quarter, which included a gain of $17 million from the company's equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen. Adjusted operating income was unchanged at $224 million, up 0.4 percent on a constant currency basis. Excluding adjusted equity earnings from AmerisourceBergen, adjusted operating income was down 10.8 percent on a constant currency basis.

Please refer to the supplemental information presented below for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and related disclosures.

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended November 30, 2017 2016 Sales $ 30,740 $ 28,501 Cost of sales 23,399 21,385 Gross profit 7,341 7,116 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,907 5,686 Equity earnings (loss) in AmerisourceBergen (112 ) 17 Operating income 1,322 1,447 Other income (expense) (137 ) 1 Earnings before interest and income tax provision 1,185 1,448 Interest expense, net 149 173 Earnings before income tax provision 1,036 1,275 Income tax provision 227 220 Post tax earnings from other equity method investments 13 12 Net earnings 822 1,067 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 13 Net earnings attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $ 821 $ 1,054 Net earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.97 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.97 Dividends declared per share $ 0.400 $ 0.375 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 1,006.1 1,082.1 Diluted 1,011.1 1,088.3

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in millions) November 30, 2017 August 31, 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,830 $ 3,301 Accounts receivable, net 6,858 6,528 Inventories 10,010 8,899 Other current assets 983 1,025 Total current assets 19,681 19,753 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 13,693 13,642 Goodwill 15,931 15,632 Intangible assets, net 10,588 10,156 Equity method investments 6,028 6,320 Other non-current assets 697 506 Total non-current assets 46,937 46,256 Total assets $ 66,618 $ 66,009 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 1,268 $ 251 Trade accounts payable 13,570 12,494 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,183 5,473 Income taxes 496 329 Total current liabilities 20,517 18,547 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 12,737 12,684 Deferred income taxes 2,319 2,281 Other non-current liabilities 4,289 4,223 Total non-current liabilities 19,345 19,188 Total equity 26,756 28,274 Total liabilities and equity $ 66,618 $ 66,009

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in millions) Three months ended November 30, 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 822 $ 1,067 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 416 419 Deferred income taxes (63 ) (61 ) Stock compensation expense 25 26 Equity (earnings) loss from equity method investments 99 (29 ) Other 152 81 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (362 ) (259 ) Inventories (1,018 ) (1,330 ) Other current assets (154 ) (109 ) Trade accounts payable 1,011 884 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (222 ) (378 ) Income taxes 246 217 Other non-current assets and liabilities 9 (3 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 961 525 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (378 ) (378 ) Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions — 436 Proceeds from sale of other assets 13 26 Business and intangible asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (265 ) (15 ) Other 31 20 Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (599 ) 89 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds and payments from short-term borrowings, net 1,026 49 Proceeds from issuance of debt 110 — Payments of debt (92 ) (4 ) Stock purchases (2,525 ) (457 ) Proceeds related to employee stock plans 32 41 Cash dividends paid (413 ) (406 ) Other 5 (1 ) Net cash used for financing activities (1,857 ) (778 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 24 (45 ) Changes in cash and cash equivalents: Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,471 ) (209 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,301 9,807 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,830 $ 9,598

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts)

The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, as defined under SEC rules, presented in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures in the press release, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the Company’s financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items or the effects of foreign currency translation, as applicable, and believe that the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the Company’s business from period to period and trends in the Company’s historical operating results. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the press release. The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis (including the information under “Company Outlook” above) where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Constant currency

The Company also presents certain information related to current period operating results in “constant currency,” which is a non-GAAP financial measure. These amounts are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rates used in the comparable period in the prior year. The Company presents such constant currency financial information because it has significant operations outside of the United States reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and this presentation provides a framework to assess how its business performed excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Comparable sales

For our Retail Pharmacy divisions, comparable stores are defined as those that have been open for at least 12 consecutive months and that have not been closed for seven or more consecutive days, undergone a major remodel or been subject to a natural disaster during the past 12 months. Relocated and acquired stores are not included as comparable stores for the first 12 months after the relocation or acquisition. Comparable store sales, comparable pharmacy sales and comparable retail sales refer to total sales, pharmacy sales and retail sales, respectively, in such stores. For our Pharmaceutical Wholesale division, comparable sales are defined as sales excluding acquisitions and dispositions. The method of calculating comparable sales varies across the industries in which we operate. As a result, our method of calculating comparable sales may not be the same as other companies’ methods.

Comparable sales are presented on a constant currency basis for the Retail Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Wholesale divisions. In the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to the year-ago quarter, the Retail Pharmacy International division’s comparable store sales on a reported currency basis increased 4.2 percent, comparable pharmacy sales on a reported currency basis increased 4.7 percent and comparable retail sales on a reported currency basis increased 4.0 percent. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale division’s comparable sales excluding acquisitions and dispositions on a reported currency basis increased 5.6 percent.

NET EARNINGS AND DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE Three months ended November 30, 2017 2016 Net earnings attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (GAAP) $ 821 $ 1,054 Adjustments to operating income: Adjustments to equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen 189 41 Acquisition-related amortization 85 82 Hurricane-related costs 83 — LIFO provision 54 58 Acquisition-related costs 51 17 Legal settlement 25 — Cost transformation — 81 Total adjustments to operating income 487 279 Adjustments to other income (expense): Impairment of equity method investment 170 — Net investment hedging gain (34 ) (1 ) Total adjustments to other income (expense) 136 (1 ) Adjustments to interest expense, net: Prefunded acquisition financing costs 24 41 Total adjustments to interest expense, net 24 41 Adjustments to income tax provision: United Kingdom tax rate change1 — (77 ) Equity method non-cash tax (50 ) 2 Tax impact of adjustments2 (123 ) (97 ) Total adjustments to income tax provision (173 ) (172 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Non-GAAP measure) $ 1,295 $ 1,201 Diluted net earnings per common share (GAAP) $ 0.81 $ 0.97 Adjustments to operating income 0.48 0.25 Adjustments to other income (expense) 0.13 — Adjustments to interest expense, net 0.02 0.04 Adjustments to income tax provision (0.16 ) (0.16 ) Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share (Non-GAAP measure) $ 1.28 $ 1.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 1,011.1 1,088.3

1 Discrete tax-only items. 2 Represents the adjustment to the GAAP basis tax provision commensurate with non-GAAP adjustments.

GROSS PROFIT BY DIVISION Three months ended November 30, 2017 Retail Pharmacy USA Retail Pharmacy International Pharmaceutical Wholesale Eliminations Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Gross profit (GAAP) $ 5,602 $ 1,224 $ 522 $ (7 ) $ 7,341 Hurricane-related costs 43 — — — 43 LIFO provision 54 — — — 54 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP measure) $ 5,699 $ 1,224 $ 522 $ (7 ) $ 7,438 Sales $ 22,489 $ 3,083 $ 5,718 $ (550 ) $ 30,740 Gross margin (GAAP) 24.9 % 39.7 % 9.1 % 23.9 % Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP measure) 25.3 % 39.7 % 9.1 % 24.2 %

Three months ended November 30, 2016 Retail Pharmacy USA Retail Pharmacy International Pharmaceutical Wholesale Eliminations Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Gross profit (GAAP) $ 5,439 $ 1,175 $ 502 $ — $ 7,116 LIFO provision 58 — — — 58 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP measure) $ 5,497 $ 1,175 $ 502 $ — $ 7,174 Sales $ 20,659 $ 2,962 $ 5,417 $ (537 ) $ 28,501 Gross margin (GAAP) 26.3 % 39.7 % 9.3 % 25.0 % Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP measure) 26.6 % 39.7 % 9.3 % 25.2 %

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES BY DIVISION Three months ended November 30, 2017 Retail Pharmacy USA Retail Pharmacy International Pharmaceutical Wholesale Eliminations Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) $ 4,476 $ 1,040 $ 396 $ (5 ) $ 5,907 Acquisition-related amortization (38 ) (26 ) (21 ) — (85 ) Hurricane-related costs (40 ) — — — (40 ) Acquisition-related costs (51 ) — — — (51 ) Legal settlement (25 ) — — — (25 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (Non-GAAP measure) $ 4,322 $ 1,014 $ 375 $ (5 ) $ 5,706 Sales $ 22,489 $ 3,083 $ 5,718 $ (550 ) $ 30,740 Selling, general and administrative expenses percent to sales (GAAP) 19.9 % 33.7 % 6.9 % 19.2 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses percent to sales (Non-GAAP measure) 19.2 % 32.9 % 6.6 % 18.6 %

Three months ended November 30, 2016 Retail Pharmacy USA Retail Pharmacy International Pharmaceutical Wholesale Eliminations Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) $ 4,334 $ 993 $ 359 $ — $ 5,686 Acquisition-related amortization (37 ) (25 ) (20 ) — (82 ) Acquisition-related costs (17 ) — — — (17 ) Cost transformation (72 ) (6 ) (3 ) — (81 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (Non-GAAP measure) $ 4,208 $ 962 $ 336 $ — $ 5,506 Sales $ 20,659 $ 2,962 $ 5,417 $ (537 ) $ 28,501 Selling, general and administrative expenses percent to sales (GAAP) 21.0 % 33.5 % 6.6 % 20.0 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses percent to sales (Non-GAAP measure) 20.4 % 32.5 % 6.2 % 19.3 %

EQUITY EARNINGS IN AMERISOURCEBERGEN Three months ended November 30, 2017 2016 Equity earnings (loss) in AmerisourceBergen (GAAP) $ (112 ) $ 17 Litigation settlements and other 173 — Acquisition-related amortization 28 23 Change in fair market value of AmerisourceBergen warrants — 30 LIFO provision (12 ) (12 ) Adjusted equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen (Non-GAAP measure) $ 77 $ 58

OPERATING INCOME BY DIVISION Three months ended November 30, 2017 Retail Pharmacy USA Retail Pharmacy International Pharmaceutical Wholesale1 Eliminations Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Operating income (GAAP) $ 1,126 $ 184 $ 14 $ (2 ) $ 1,322 Adjustments to equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen — — 189 — 189 Acquisition-related amortization 38 26 21 — 85 Hurricane-related costs 83 — — — 83 LIFO provision 54 — — — 54 Acquisition-related costs 51 — — — 51 Legal settlement 25 — — — 25 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP measure) $ 1,377 $ 210 $ 224 $ (2 ) $ 1,809 Sales $ 22,489 $ 3,083 $ 5,718 $ (550 ) $ 30,740 Operating margin (GAAP)2 5.0 % 6.0 % 2.2 % 4.7 % Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP measure)2 6.1 % 6.8 % 2.6 % 5.6 %

Three months ended November 30, 2016 Retail Pharmacy USA Retail Pharmacy International Pharmaceutical Wholesale1 Eliminations Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Operating income (GAAP) $ 1,105 $ 182 $ 160 $ — $ 1,447 Adjustments to equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen — — 41 — 41 Acquisition-related amortization 37 25 20 — 82 LIFO provision 58 — — — 58 Acquisition-related costs 17 — — — 17 Cost transformation 72 6 3 — 81 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP measure) $ 1,289 $ 213 $ 224 $ — $ 1,726 Sales $ 20,659 $ 2,962 $ 5,417 $ (537 ) $ 28,501 Operating margin (GAAP)2 5.3 % 6.1 % 2.6 % 5.0 % Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP measure)2 6.2 % 7.2 % 3.1 % 5.9 %

1 Operating income for Pharmaceutical Wholesale includes equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen. As a result of the two month reporting lag, operating income for the three month period ended November 30, 2017 includes AmerisourceBergen equity earnings for the periods of July 1, 2017 through September 30, 2017. Operating income for the three month period ended November 30, 2016 includes AmerisourceBergen equity earnings for the period of July 1, 2016 through September 30, 2016. 2 Operating margins and adjusted operating margins have been calculated excluding equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen.

FREE CASH FLOW Three months ended November 30, 2017 2016 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 961 $ 525 Less: Additions to property, plant and equipment (378 ) (378 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP measure)1 $ 583 $ 147