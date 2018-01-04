PogoTec Announces Enhancements to Its Channel Partner Program Via Exclusive Alignment with ClearVision Optical

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PogoTec, Inc., an innovator in wearable devices, today announced that PogoCam, the small, light, and easily removable eyewear camera that captures photos and HD videos from users’ unique perspective, and PogoTrack are now available in the eye care channel with PogoTec’s optical industry channel partner, ClearVision Optical. PogoTrack is an elegant metal track embedded in the temple design of modern eyewear that allows a PogoCam and other wearable devices to attach and detach magnetically. With broader distribution channels, PogoCam is poised for continued growth and success.

PogoTec also recently announced on November 30, 2017 that it has received a patent for its PogoTrack technology, allowing for compatibility with more than 130 electronic devices.

“ClearVision’s commitment to providing high quality products, exceptional service for independent eye care professionals and leadership in optical innovation has set them apart,” said Joshua Schoenbart, Chief Commercial Officer of PogoTec. “PogoTec shares ClearVision’s dedication to excellence and we are thrilled to partner and launch PogoCam and the PogoTrack platform within the optical industry with the organization.”

Adds David Friedfeld, President of ClearVision Optical, “Here at ClearVision we are passionate about uncovering new technology and creating opportunities for our customers to expand their business. With the introduction of PogoCam and the new PogoTrack collection, we are adapting to meet the needs of a digital world and bringing eyewear into the future.”

PogoCam and a custom collection of Ocean Pacific PogoTrack eyewear will soon be available in hundreds of independent eye care professionals around the United States. The retail price for PogoCam is $149 without PogoTrack glasses. PogoTec and ClearVision debuted their Ocean Pacific PogoTrack collection at the International Vision Expo this past September.

About PogoTec

PogoTec™, Inc. is a privately-owned company incorporated in Delaware. Its core initiative is to enable electronic wearable devices with a special focus on eyewear. PogoTec’s product offerings consist of PogoCam: the small, light, and easily removable eyewear camera perfect for every lifestyle; PogoTrack: a proprietary attachment meant for attaching electronic wearable devices to eyewear while maintaining the fashion look of eyewear; and PogoLoop: a proprietary universal adapter which is attachable to virtually all eyewear. PogoTec’s management team and Board of Directors have extensive experience in creating and commercializing innovation. PogoTec has been extremely diligent in protecting its intellectual property and has numerous patent applications filed around the world. For more information about PogoTec, please visit www.PogoTec.com.

About PogoCam

PogoCam (www.PogoCam.com) is the small, light, and easily removable eyewear camera. PogoCam was designed for the mass market and is easy to use. It comes equipped with a five-megapixel sensor providing quality photos and HD video. The camera is resistant to water and perspiration. PogoCam can capture and store 100 still photographs or up to three minutes of continuous 720p HD video at 30 frames/second with full audio (six 30-second clips) before having to be downloaded and charged. The camera is activated by pressing a single button and is focus free with auto-white balance, making it easy for the user to capture high quality images and video. A smart case that easily fits in one’s pocket is included with each PogoCam. Simply insert PogoCam into the smart case and it can recharge PogoCam up to three times in as little as 35 minutes for each recharge cycle. The smart case also transmits photographs wirelessly to a smartphone or tablet using Bluetooth. PogoCam is designed to attach magnetically to frames having PogoTrack technology or to PogoLoop (a universal adapter which is attachable to the vast majority of eyeglass frames). While attached to PogoTrack, PogoCam can be moved along the length of the track – allowing the user to bring it forward only when in use. The camera can be attached and removed easily with one hand without removing the frames, allowing it to be stored in a pocket or purse when not recording images.

About ClearVision

Founded in 1949, ClearVision Optical is an award-winning leader in the optical industry, designing and distributing eyewear and sunwear for top brands such as BCBGMAXAZRIA, BluTech Eyewear, Ellen Tracy, IZOD, Jessica McClintock, Op, Revo, and Steve Madden. ClearVision’s house brands include Aspire Eyewear, CVO Eyewear, and Dilli Dalli pediatric eyewear. A privately held company, ClearVision is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York and has more than 200 associates across the U.S. ClearVision’s collections are distributed throughout North America and 20 countries around the globe.