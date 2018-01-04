Radiology Partners Enters California Through Partnership with Renaissance Imaging Medical Associates

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radiology Partners, (RP), the largest physician-led and physician-owned radiology practice in the United States, today announced a new practice partnership with Renaissance Imaging Medical Associates, Inc. (RIMA). With this addition, as well as practices under letters of intent, RP now has more than 800 radiologists.

RIMA, a rapidly growing 99-physician practice in Southern California, is the 8th largest independent radiology practice in the U.S. and is the second top-10 practice to join RP in the past two months. RIMA is recognized across Southern California – including Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Ventura and Orange County – for its talented team of sub-specialized radiologists, high-quality interpretations and 24/7/365 services.

“2017 was an incredible year of growth for our practice. We closed almost $1 billion in funding and added some of the largest and most impactful groups throughout the country,” said Rich Whitney, Radiology Partners’ Chairman and CEO. “The addition of RIMA provides us with further momentum as we enter 2018. They are a highly capable and intensely service-oriented practice and will be a terrific contributor to RP as we continue our work to advance patient care, enhance overall clinical value and ultimately transform radiology.”

“We chose to partner with Radiology Partners because of their culture, single-specialty focus and their compelling vision for the future of radiology,” said Dr. Andrew Deutsch, RIMA Chairman and CEO. “This partnership will elevate the level of care we provide our patients, help us better serve our referring physicians and client facilities and continue to fuel our growth in California.” Dr. Deutsch will stay on with RP and will continue to serve as Chairman and CEO of RIMA.

RIMA was advised by Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets.

About Radiology Partners

Radiology Partners, a leading onsite radiology practice, is the largest physician-led and physician owned radiology practice in the U.S., serving approximately 500 hospitals and other healthcare facilities across 14 states. As a physician-led practice, our mission is to transform radiology by innovating across clinical value, service, and economics, while elevating the role of radiology and radiologists in healthcare. Using a proven healthcare services model, Radiology Partners provides consistent, high quality care to patients, while delivering enhanced value to the hospitals, clinics, imaging centers, and referring physicians we serve. Learn more at www.radpartners.com.

About Renaissance Imaging Medical Associates, Inc.

Renaissance Imaging Medical Associates, Inc. (RIMA) is a single-source, full-line provider of specialized diagnostic imaging services, and one of the leading forces in southern California radiology. Using a unique organizational structure, RIMA provides high quality care to patients through an extraordinary team of highly sub-specialized radiologists. Learn more at www.rimarad.com.