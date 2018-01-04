Polycom Announces Agreement for Strategic Acquisition of Obihai Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Polycom, Inc. announced the signing of a merger agreement to acquire Obihai Technology, Inc., a San Jose-based innovator in VoIP audio solutions.

Obihai Technology develops software and hardware for VoIP endpoints. The strategic addition of their best-in-class software and talented development team allows Polycom to compete more effectively in the global voice market and broadens Polycom’s portfolio to include complementary technologies for the service providers and customers of all sizes.

The pending agreement demonstrates Polycom’s focus on expanding the availability of high-quality Polycom desktop phones to a broader range of customers and partners. The planned move also underscores Polycom’s commitment to the global network of service providers for VoIP solutions.

“The strategic acquisition of the Obihai team and its software platform allows Polycom to surge forward on our strategy to deliver the best and most human-to-human experience in our audio and video solutions,” said Mary McDowell, Polycom CEO. “Looking ahead to 2018 and beyond, the addition of Obihai will immediately open new markets and revenue opportunities for Polycom. The combined development team will enable Polycom to bring our great products to customers faster.”

“Polycom is a proven leader for delivering products with outstanding audio quality and universal interoperability in the open-standard SIP market for VoIP endpoints. When combined with Polycom, Obihai’s product and cloud-services engineering expertise will be a powerful advantage for Polycom’s partners and their customers in an increasingly competitive market,” said Jan Fandrianto, Obihai Founder and CEO.

After completion of the deal, Polycom expects to add more cloud-based capabilities and Analog Terminal Adapter solutions to its solutions portfolio. The combination is expected to expand the markets available to Polycom solutions for both the company and its worldwide network of channel partners.

The deal is expected to close early in first quarter of this year.

About Polycom

Polycom helps organizations unleash the power of human collaboration. More than 400,000 companies and institutions worldwide defy distance with secure video, voice and content solutions from Polycom to increase productivity, speed time to market, provide better customer service, expand education and save lives. Polycom and its global partner ecosystem provide flexible collaboration solutions for any environment that deliver the best user experience, the broadest multi-vendor interoperability and unmatched investment protection. Visit www.polycom.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to learn more.