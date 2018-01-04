Penumbra Announces the Formation of Joint Venture, MVI Health

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced it has entered into a joint venture called MVI Health Inc., for the purpose of exploring healthcare applications of virtual reality technology with Sixense Enterprises, Inc.

MVI Health represents a unique partnership that brings together Sixense Enterprises, a team with deep experience and capability in virtual reality technology, and Penumbra, an innovator in the healthcare industry that is focused on developing and commercializing novel medical therapies.

“We have long believed in the tremendous potential of immersive, full-presence virtual reality to help improve lives though better healthcare and Penumbra is the perfect partner for us to collaborate with in this vision,” said Amir Rubin, CEO and founder of Sixense Enterprises. “We believe that by combining our unique immersive computing platform with Penumbra’s innovative approach to development and commercialization of medical products, MVI Health can establish itself as a leading digital health platform.”

“We are excited about the potential of the Sixense technology and its ability to improve patient experiences across broad areas of healthcare and wellness,” said Adam Elsesser, chairman and CEO of Penumbra and CEO of MVI Health. “We look forward to collaborating with healthcare professionals and institutions to address a wide variety of medical conditions that can impact a vast number of people.”

MVI Health will be headquartered in Alameda, and will be supported by investments from Penumbra and license, intellectual property and other resource contributions from Sixense Enterprises.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and has a broad portfolio of products that addresses challenging medical conditions and significant clinical needs. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and clinics primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com.

About Sixense

Sixense Enterprises, Inc., headquartered in Los Gatos, California, is a leading provider of VR/AR enterprise solutions. The company’s full-presence platform enables immersive experiences that transform enterprise applications. From cost-effective training to a variety of consumer and healthcare applications, Sixense technology delivers a more natural and intuitive way to interact in the virtual world, creating a powerful competitive advantage.

Forward-Looking Statements

