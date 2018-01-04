Penske Media Expands Partnership with Outbrain

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a successful test of Outbrain Engage, Penske Media Corporation (“PMC”) expanded its strategic partnership with Outbrain, the leader in personalized content discovery. Outbrain delivers significant revenue for publishers like PMC through sponsored content, while personalizing the editorial content for readers.

PMC has been an Outbrain distribution partner since 2015, and cited Outbrain’s focus on delivering RPMs alongside solutions that help grow all their revenues. Recent product advancements allow publishers to flight their own content into Outbrain placements, while relying on Outbrain’s robust paid content recommendations to maximize revenue. These product investments are unique in an industry often maximizing for paid placements and not thinking holistically about how to help publishers grow all their revenues.

The extent of PMC’s relationship with Outbrain extends to the Automatic Yield suite of products which uncovers the real-time value of content via the adserver while optimizing editorial content for engagement and CPM-based revenue. PMC has seen 110-percent increase in incremental revenue since launching with Automatic Yield and uses the revenue reporting to inform audience development and yield optimization strategies. PMC is an Automatic Yield launch partner since March 2017.

“Outbrain is excited to broaden our partnership with PMC by offering high RPMs alongside innovative products that help grow all publisher revenue,” said Yaron Galai, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Outbrain. “We know some publishers will continue to focus solely on RPMs, and that’s okay. However, we believe the industry needs to take a longer-term view of the reader experience, while they may forgo short-term revenue, publishers can build a more lasting relationship with their readers.”

PMC’s EVP of Business Development, Craig Perreault, commented, “We took a good look at providers in the market and were pleased with the combined reader experience and revenue opportunities that Outbrain provides, as well as the ability to test new features and technology to improve performance.”

About Outbrain

Outbrain is the world’s leading premium discovery platform, bringing personalized, relevant online, mobile and video recommendations to audiences while helping publishers understand their audiences through data. Outbrain serves more than 275 billion personalized recommendations, reaching nearly one billion users every month across the globe.

Top-tier premium publishers that currently leverage the Outbrain platform include: CNN, ESPN, Time Inc., Le Monde, Fox News, The Guardian, The Telegraph, New York Post, Sky News, TF1, Condé Nast, Bild, Orange, and L’Equipe. Additionally, through its recent acquisition of Zemanta, marketers can now access more than 5,000 additional publishers’ native ad placements through Outbrain Extended Network, as well as programmatically.

Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in New York with a presence in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Brazil, and Slovenia. To learn more about Outbrain, please visit www.outbrain.com and follow @Outbrain on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Penske Media Corporation:

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading digital media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a monthly audience of more than 180 million and empowers more than 1 million global CEOs and business thought-leaders in markets that impact the world. Our dynamic events, data services, and rich content entertain and educate today’s fashion, retail, beauty, entertainment and lifestyle sectors. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 11 countries worldwide, Penske Media is the way global influencers are informed, connected, and inspired. To learn more about PMC and its iconic brands, visit www.pmc.com.