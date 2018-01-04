DoD Contractor Charter Trading Chooses Ironclad Encryption for Secure Communications

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IronClad Encryption Corporation (OTCQB: IRNC) today announced that Department of Defense (DoD) contractor Charter Trading Corporation will market and sell IronClad Encryption’s ultra-secure phone and networking products to the U.S. military and government agencies, all of which recognize the need to make their deployed telecommunications software, hardware and networks more secure than they are today.

"Charter Trading has active engagements with companies currently providing operational support and research activities to intelligence and special operations organizations," said JD McGraw, Chief Executive Officer of Ironclad Encryption. "The security and safety of our country’s military personnel is of paramount importance to Ironclad Encryption, and we are honored that as part of Charter’s engagements and relationships, we will be actively marketing Ironclad's technology to the Special Operations community and including IronClad's products in response to RFPs issued by the Defense Intelligence Agency."

Charter Trading provides technical support and skilled personnel for U.S. military operations throughout the world and various international corporations. Its employees provide command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, Information Technology (IT) and telecom support in the field, including combat zones. Over its 30 year history, Charter Trading has supported operations within the U.S., North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, North America and the Pacific region. Since 1987, Charter Trading has worked as a subcontractor to various companies including Harris, L3 Technologies, Lockheed Martin, DynCorp International, Loral Corporation, Hughes, UltiSat, and AT&T. Its customers have included the 12th Airforce (12AF), AT&T, Cable & Wireless Communications, the Missile Defense Agency, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA, Exxon), Hondutel, Nokia, Simmons, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, SOITHCOM, and the U.S. Army South (USARSO).

Charter Trading is currently a team member or subcontractor on several DoD Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts, such as ITES02S, NETCENTS, SEAPORTE and CTS, that fast-track procurement.

"The IDIQ contracts allow DoD organizations to quickly and efficiently acquire IT services or products by issuing task orders to pre-qualified contractors and contracting teams," said Bill Comee IV, president of Charter Trading Corp. "Through us, IronClad will have access to contractors and customers to market products to the DoD community in an expedited fashion."

Charter Trading has entered into a Mentor Protégé agreement with Tec-Masters, Inc. to pursue business opportunities with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and Missile Defense Agency (MDA), as well as inclusion in the DOD’s formal Mentor Protégé program. This allows Charter Trading access to training, business development and set aside contract opportunities sponsored by the DIA and MDA, ultimately providing IronClad’s technology and products visibility across multiple procurement channels. Charter Trading previously participated in the DOD Mentor Protégé program as a Protégé of L-3 Missile Integration Division, and is a winner of the prestigious 2016 Nunn Perry Award for outstanding performance as a Mentor Protégé team.

IronClad Encryption Products

IronClad Encryption has publicly announced two products that will directly benefit Charter Trading's efforts. The first is the ICE phone, an ultra-secure and ultra-rugged mobile phone. The second is ICEMicro, an encryption-based software product that inherently secures communications among Docker containers, whether software, hardware, or a combination of hardware and software. ICEMicro can also be used across disparate container orchestration platforms, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platforms, transport layer security protocols, data centers, clouds and hybrid implementations.

"IronClad Technology provides effective tools to improve any organization’s data security posture," said Comee. "Their products protect data and communications using proprietary algorithms that are significantly harder to penetrate than any other cyber-security systems currently available."

IronClad products do not require organizations to change their current infrastructure, which is attractive from an IT perspective. For example, the ICE phone encrypts conversations riding on existing communications networks, which makes it a very effective tool for anyone out in the field who doesn't want their conversations heard or to leave a forensic footprint. Competing systems used by the military, defense and intelligence agencies require those organizations to deploy their own infrastructure which can attract unwanted attention.

The IronClad ICE phone will be available in 2018. An open source "Community" version of ICEMicro is available now via Github and Docker Hub. Paid versions of ICEMicro for commercial and industrial use will be available in 2018.

About Charter Trading:

Charter Trading has supported warriors since 1987 and is a service-disabled, veteran-owned, and certified small business. The company specializes in providing highly skilled teams to install, operate and maintain IT and communications assets used by U.S. military organizations engaged in counter-narcotics, counter-insurgency and disaster-relief operations in austere environments. It can rapidly and efficiently deploy uniquely skilled and highly motivated teams to provide C4I, C4S, IT and telecom support in a variety of OCONUS locations.

About IronClad Encryption Corporation:

IronClad Encryption Corporation is a next-generation data security company that through its patented Dynamic Encryption and Perpetual Authentication technologies makes all known key-based encryption technologies virtually impossible to compromise. Dynamic Encryption Technology eliminates vulnerabilities caused by exposure of any single encryption key by continuously changing encryption keys and keeping the keys synchronized in a fault-tolerant manner. Perpetual Authentication Technology uses multiple virtual channels for encryption so that in the event one channel is compromised, the other channels maintain encryption integrity. Together, these technologies not only eliminate the single point of failure problem created by having keys exposed through brute force, side channel, or other types of attack, but do so with very low latency and performance overhead. Whether at rest or in-motion, IronClad Encryption ensures your data remains safe, secure and uncompromised.

