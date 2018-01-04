Acentrus Specialty Contracts with ReCept Pharmacy to Provide Health Systems and Hospitals Onsite Specialty Pharmacy Services

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acentrus Specialty™, an Integrated Care Network and health system solution for specialty pharmacy, has signed a new agreement with ReCept Pharmacy, LP, a pharmacy management organization, to provide onsite specialty pharmacy management services to Acentrus health system and hospital clients.

“Acentrus Specialty is pleased to partner with ReCept Pharmacy to provide health systems and hospitals an efficient pathway to build and grow their specialty pharmacy capabilities,” said George Zula, Vice President, Acentrus Specialty. “This agreement provides Acentrus clients access to ReCept Pharmacy Management to begin or continue delivery of specialty pharmacy care and patient management – while keeping care local.”

Contracted onsite specialty pharmacy services make efficient use of a health system or hospital’s limited time and scarce resources. ReCept Pharmacy solutions manage all the challenging financial and complex clinical components of operating an independent onsite pharmacy, such as maintaining payor contracts, staffing, and licensing.

“Onsite pharmacy creates synergies with providers, enhancing the patient experience and leading to better patient adherence, communication and efficiency,” said Carmine DeNardo, President and CEO of ReCept Pharmacy. “ReCept is looking forward to a successful partnership with Acentrus to add value to customers through innovative pharmacy management service that focuses in specialty, payor network access, and high-level patient care.”

Acentrus Specialty, an Apexus solution, supports specialty pharmacy programs within health systems and hospitals, ranging from academic medical centers and community hospitals to integrated delivery networks. Acentrus offers comprehensive services that help these organizations create in-house or outsourced specialty pharmacy operations that integrate and improve care, and enhance patient satisfaction. Acentrus is open to all health systems regardless of GPO affiliation.

About Acentrus Specialty

Acentrus Specialty is the Integrated Care Network and health system solution for specialty pharmacy, addressing the largest and fastest growing area of health care expenditures by empowering members to deliver exceptional, cost-effective, local integrated care. This is accomplished through a comprehensive, coordinated portfolio of services and specialty pharmacy products, as well as member sharing of clinical and operational best practices. For more information, visit www.acentrusrx.com.

About ReCept Pharmacy

ReCept Pharmacy has a rich tradition of delivering specialty and retail and onsite pharmacy management service, with almost 40 years of pharmacy experience. ReCept employs a knowledgeable, dedicated clinical staff to manage patients with complex chronic conditions. ReCept specializes in the therapeutic classes of Autoimmune, Hepatitis, HIV, Oncology, Compounding and Pain Management. Taking a holistic approach to patient management, ReCept understands specific disease states, and successfully navigates the payor and manufacturer landscape to maximize access and value. An expert in 340B program guidelines and administration, ReCept expertly partners with our 340B eligible customers to comply with all legal, regulatory and business complexities associated with program participation.

For additional information on ReCept Pharmacy, please visit our website at: www.receptrx.com.