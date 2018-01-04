Ventev Mobile Partners with Cesium to Bring Premium Mobile Accessories to Canada

HUNT VALLEY, Md. & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ventev Mobile and Cesium, one of Canada’s leading distributors of smartphone accessories, will bring Ventev’s high-quality line of chargers, glass screen protection, and portable power to carriers, electronics stores, and independent retailers across Canada.

“At Cesium, we are always looking to align ourselves with like-minded brands to bring the very best to our customers. Ventev's reliable and innovative technology will be the perfect fit in the Cesium line of products and will complement our power category very well,” said Vicken Kanadjian, Managing Director at Cesium. “We are looking forward to helping our clients outfit their stores with a variety of top of the line products, such as Ventev's. When considering ‘Good, Better, Best solutions,’ we are confident that Ventev will be a strong contender in the ‘Best’ category and we are proud to launch this brand."

Ventev’s 15-watt rapid wireless chargers for the home and car finally make wireless charging practical, and its 45-watt charger means users only have to carry one charger for their laptop, tablet, and phone. Ventev harnesses USB Type-C™, Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0, all the latest wireless standards, and other new technologies to power up mobile devices faster and more efficiently. At the same time, its accessories are tough, from no-fray cables to tempered glass screen protectors that guard against drops, scratches, and wear and tear.

“Cesium’s devotion to the newest, high-quality mobile accessories and exceptional customer service not only aligns it with the Ventev brand, but has helped it build a coast-to-coast network of carriers, travel stores, and mobile retailers,” said Scott Franklin, Director of Marketing at Ventev Mobile. “As we continue to prioritize international growth, Cesium will be a key partner in bringing more premium mobile accessories to Canada.”

About Cesium

Founded in 2003, Cesium has built a reputation from coast-to-coast for delivering on their word. From humble beginnings in a single, borrowed office to operating a 20,000 square foot facility, the answer has always been yes when it comes to fulfilling customer needs.

Specializing in distributing wireless and consumer electronics accessories, Cesium has grown to include staff from Vancouver, British Columbia, to home-base in Montreal, Quebec. From meager beginnings, to a staff now ballooning well past 50 professionals across many fields, Cesium’s diverse workforce is connected and united under the principles of delivering a superior customer experience, connecting our partners with the best brands, and maintaining the highest principles.

It doesn’t matter if you are a nation-wide carrier or a small independent retailer, Cesium is ready to help you achieve your goals by providing you with world-class service, access to the best brands, and the promise that you will be treated fairly and with the utmost respect.

About Ventev Mobile

Ventev Mobile (ventev.com/mobile), designs and manufactures mobile device accessories that fulfill consumers’ unmet needs and enhance the mobile experience. Product offering includes universal power products with rapid-charging functionality; tangle-free charge, sync and audio cables; screen protectors for smartphones and tablets; and styluses. Ventev’s high-performing, intelligent products help you navigate the ever-evolving wireless world.

Ventev products are available at ventev.com/mobile. Follow Ventev Mobile at Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Qualcomm Quick Charge is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Quick Charge is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.