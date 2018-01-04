Jacobs Appointed as EPCM Contractor for New Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has received an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) contract from Pfizer Inc. for a new gene therapy manufacturing facility located at the company’s manufacturing site in Sanford, North Carolina. Under the terms of the contract, Jacobs will perform all required services to design, build and qualify the multi-product facility, which will manufacture gene therapy products upon completion. In addition to EPCM, Jacobs will provide design, expediting and commissioning services for the project.

Gene therapy is an emerging area of medical research focused on highly specialized, one-time, transformative treatments addressing the root cause of diseases caused by genetic mutation.

“As a leader in gene therapy EPCM projects, Jacobs delivers end-to-end solutions in support of gene therapy research and advancement,” said Jacobs Life Sciences, Consumer Goods and Manufacturing Senior Vice President and General Manager Ken Gilmartin. “Working on this project, we envision a day in the future when these potentially transformative gene therapies become available to treat medical conditions to help people enjoy healthier lives.”

