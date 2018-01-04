nonda Announces Partnership with Walmart for their ZUS Connected Car System

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nonda (nonda.co) announced the availability of the ZUS Wireless Smart Backup Camera, ZUS Smart Car Hub and the ZUS Universal HD Audio Adapter in 2,000 Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

All ZUS Connected Car products are powered by the free ZUS Smart Driving Assistant App (available in Apple App Store and Google Play) that allows you to track your mileage, locate your car, and view the backup camera all within one simple, intuitive interface.

Each product helps to bring the latest in safety technology to all drivers – regardless of their vehicle’s make or model. The ZUS Smart Car Hub monitors your car battery, automatically remembers your parking location, and logs all of your trips using the free ZUS Smart Driving Assistant App while simultaneously charging two mobile devices at maximum speed.

The ZUS Wireless Smart Backup Camera is a first of its kind rearview camera that offers 170 degree wide angle lens, reverse parking guidelines and infrared night vision technology – plus setup is easy and it requires no drilling or wiring to install. The ZUS Smart Wireless Backup Camera will be exclusively available at Walmart stores and on Walmart.com.

“Walmart is the market leader in bringing innovative new products to consumers and we are thrilled to join the Walmart Family,” said Ivan Chong, nonda’s Vice President of Sales, ”Both nonda and Walmart recognize the need for all drivers to be as safe as possible while driving, regardless of a vehicle’s make or model. Our ZUS Connected Car System makes that possible at a price point everyone can afford.”

About nonda

Founded in Palo Alto, CA, nonda leads the market in offering premium connected car devices that are simple to use and accessible to everyone. nonda is improving convenience and safety for drivers everywhere with its flagship ZUS® Connected Car family of smart devices that integrate through one app. In 2015, nonda won "Fastest Growing Startup" and "Top 10 Smart Hardware” awards, and in 2016, two of nonda's products won prestigious iF & Red Dot design awards.

For more information about nonda, please visit: http://www.nonda.co.