Soboba Casino Resort to Implement Agilysys Hospitality Management Solutions to Improve Operational Efficiency and Deliver Better Customer Experiences

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Soboba Casino in Riverside County, California will implement Agilysys’ InfoGenesis® POS and Visual One® PMS solutions at their new replacement casino and resort set to open in 2018. Agilysys’ solutions will help the new property optimize food and beverage operations, allow staff to easily manage reservations at the new hotel, and help build guest loyalty by delivering a superior guest experience.

This new agreement with the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, which owns and operates Soboba Casino, extends Agilysys’ track record of success with tribal gaming operators that depend on Agilysys solutions to successfully manage their operations and customer interactions. Soboba is replacing a long-time competitive solution used in their current operations that could not meet the needs of the new property. With Agilysys, they will initially deploy InfoGenesis® POS & Visual One® PMS , and then grow into managing reservations seamlessly across all of their properties.

Soboba Casino is located in the foothills of the San Jacinto Mountains in California. A replacement casino and resort less than a mile from the current property is under construction and set to open in late 2018. The new casino will feature up to 2,000 slot machines on an 83,500 square-foot gaming floor. The entire resort will span 480,000 square feet and include a 200-room hotel. The new Soboba Casino Resort will also feature a banquet center for events and a variety of cafes and bars. The Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians also own and operate a country club with a golf course in nearby Soboba Springs.

“We’re excited to implement the Agilysys solutions and we’re certain they will help optimize operations at our new property,” said Steven Nino, IT Director at Soboba Casino. “InfoGenesis is very user friendly and will require a lot less involvement from IT, while allowing our food and beverage operators to be more hands-on. Visual One will help us deliver a better guest experience while simplifying the booking process, creating a single guest profile for reservations. We aim to integrate reservations from our entire property, creating a seamless experience for both our guests and the reservations staff.”

InfoGenesis POS is a comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. Designed for a broad range of operations, it features real-time reporting and support for flexible menu types which will drive service flexibility and increase operational efficiency. The system easily manages any combination of food, beverage and retail services, and integrates with a wide variety of third-party offerings as well as with other Agilysys applications.

Visual One PMS is a comprehensive and fully integrated property management system that offers a wide range of features and functionality, including front office operations, guest history, housekeeping, reservations management and more. The software features user friendly drag-and-drop capabilities and has modules for accounting, activities, club management, comp accounting, condo accounting, guest marketing, golf, sales and catering, and spa management.

“InfoGenesis and Visual One are ideally suited to meet the needs of the new Soboba Casino Resort,” said Sridhar Laveti, Vice President of Products and Customer Support at Agilysys. “Selecting our POS and PMS solutions, the Soboba Casino Resort is making a strong commitment to guest service that will give the resort an edge in a highly competitive market. InfoGenesis’ industry-leading capabilities, combined with its ease-of-use, will streamline Soboba’s entire food and beverage operation, increasing efficiency and ensuring seamless integration with back-office technologies. The management team’s choice of Visual One as their PMS will make managing operations at the new property highly efficient and allow them to increase profitability.”

About Agilysys

Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative software and services for point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions exclusively to the hospitality industry. Our products and services allow operators to streamline operations, improve efficiency and understand customer needs across their properties to deliver a superior overall guest experience. The result is improved guest loyalty, growth in wallet share and increased revenue as they connect and transact with their guests based upon a single integrated view of individual preferences and interactions. We serve four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Corporate Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare.

Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.