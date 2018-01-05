Need a Check Item Processing Transport Unit? Financial Institutions Can Buy NCR’s iTran from Qwinstar Corporation

CLIFTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qwinstar Corporation, the check processing equipment and maintenance division of 3 Point Alliance, announced an agreement with NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), the Atlanta-based global check processing and other transaction systems technology company, to take on the responsibility of providing NCR’s legacy iTran check item processing units for the Financial Institution market since NCR no longer manufactures the iTran line.

Financial Institutions now have a reliable source to buy used iTran units as well as to acquire parts, or to find reliable servicing, repairs, refurbishment, refitting, and machine removal if needed from Qwinstar.

Norm Grunberg, 3 Point Alliance’s co-president said of the arrangement, “Qwinstar’s deep experience in check processing machine maintenance and related services enabled us to take on this arrangement.”

“This arrangement meets accelerated marketplace demand from financial institutions for these vital services which are now vertically integrated through Qwinstar,” explained Mike Atchley, Managing Director, Qwinstar Corporation.

“We are very pleased to continue providing banks and FIs with critical equipment maintenance for existing iTran machines,” said Rich Daidone, co-president of 3 Point Alliance.

Qwinstar is the only payment processing equipment maintenance provider that cross-trains technicians on both IBM and NCR platforms. This new agreement is the result of a long-standing relationship between the two companies.

About 3 Point Alliance

3 Point Alliance is a pioneer in the development and deployment of vertically integrated remittance processing software and hardware, business continuity services and financing for in-sourced and out-sourced payment applications. Our four companies -- 3 Point Payment Processing, Qwinstar Corporation, Equipment Leasing Organization, and Business Continuity Services -- create innovative, efficient and cost-effective accounts receivable solutions for our customers. Our wholesale and retail remittance service centers provide flexible, scalable solutions across many business categories including finance, utilities and cable companies. 3 Point Alliance is based in Clifton, NJ and has facilities in Philadelphia, PA, Seattle, WA, Saint Paul, MN, and Chicago, IL. To learn more, visit: www.3ptalliance.com.