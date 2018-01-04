AlgoSec Announces Strategic Partnership with MEGAZONE, the Largest AWS Partner in the APAC Region

AlgoSec, the leading provider of business-driven security management solutions, and MEGAZONE Corporation, a Korean cloud-specialized IT company and the largest AWS partner in the APAC region announced a strategic partnership. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlgoSec (VP, APAC: Guy Givoni), the leading provider of business-driven security management solutions with its headquarter located in Boston, U.S., and MEGAZONE Corporation (CSO: Max Lee), a Korean cloud-specialized IT company announced a strategic partnership.

This partnership between the two companies was designed to face growing cloud security threats and provide high levels of security and control monitoring services in cloud environments.

AlgoSec is a network security infrastructure provider established in 2004 with over 1,700 customers worldwide. AlgoSec security management suite, including AlgoSec BusinessFlow, AlgoSec FireFlow, AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer and etc. are built for enterprise security management by delivering unique business-driven security policy optimization and automation. Their mission is to simplify and automate security policies to accelerate application delivery.

The partnership between AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Asia's largest AWS partner, MEGAZONE, and global network security software provider, AlgoSec, will enable local AWS users to carry out their own customizable security management system in their own business pace.

"AlgoSec's solutions, which are considered innovative for automation, security and productivity in the operations and management of work process, will be optimized for a variety of cloud-related solutions and services MEGAZONE offers to its customers. With the strategic partnership with AlgoSec, our team expects that MEGAZONE will be able to provide more effective security policies to meet customer needs and open up opportunities to differentiate itself based on the MSP capabilities.” said Max Lee, CSO at MEGAZONE.

“We are very pleased to sign this partnership with MEGAZONE since it will allow us to introduce AlgoSec's security management solutions, optimized for cloud environments, and market-proven best practices in the rapidly growing Korea’s public cloud market. Especially, for many enterprise customers planning for cloud migration in the near future, we will help them successfully migrate to the cloud based on AlgoSec's state-of-the-art technology.” said Jeongsoo Tak, AlgoSec’s Regional GM in Korea.

About MEGAZONE

MEGAZONE is a cloud-specialized IT company located in Seoul, South Korea, targeting to become a ‘Cloud Innovator’ with approximately 480 employees focused on 'cloud' as the next-gen business. Since its foundation in 1998, MEGAZONE has been delivering unmatched business experiences and know-hows in the IDC and hosting business. Leveraging this experience, MEGAZONE signed a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the 1st time in Korea and has contributed to the growth of the local cloud market ever since. In 2015, MEGAZONE became the 1st Premier Consulting Partner of AWS in Korea. MEGAZONE is currently offering ‘Cloud One-Stop’ service across the full life cycle based on the holistic methodology, including cloud adoption, implementation, deployment, operation, security/back-up, 24/7 support, managed services and optimization, to more than 500 customers e.g. LG Electronics, Nexon, Gamevil, SK, SM Entertainment, Doosan Group and many more. For more information about MEGAZONE visit http://cloud.hosting.kr.

About AlgoSec

The leading provider of business-driven security management solutions, AlgoSec helps the world’s largest organizations align security with their business processes. With AlgoSec users can discover, map and migrate business application connectivity, proactively analyze risk from the business perspective, tie cyber-attacks to business processes and intelligently automate network security changes with zero touch - across their cloud, SDN and On-premise networks. Over 1,700 enterprises, including 20 of the Fortune 50, utilize AlgoSec’s solutions to make their organizations more agile, more secure and more compliant - all the time.