Stallion Acquires Oilfield Recycling Service Provider Basin Wastewater Solutions, Inc.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stallion Oilfield Services Ltd. (“Stallion”) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Basin Wastewater Solutions, LLC (“Basin”), a leading provider of rig site potable water and wastewater recycling services. Basin is based in Carlsbad, NM and services the entirety of the Permian market.

The Basin acquisition allows Stallion to enhance its services to existing customers, and provide Stallion with a well-regarded and technically differentiated product line. David Mannon, Stallion’s Chief Executive Officer, stated that, “Effluent and treated waste streams can now be recycled into the drilling and completions fluid life cycle. This process provides efficiencies to Stallion’s customers, drastically reduces on-site water requirements, and contributes to safer communities by reducing truck traffic to and from well sites.”

“Basin has a track record of innovation, environmental stewardship, high customer satisfaction, and dependable value,” said Justin Moulton, Basin’s founder and managing member. Mr. Moulton continued, “We believe that by combing our forces with Stallion and Stallion’s reputation, deep customer relationships and seasoned management team, we will be able to accelerate the deployment and adoption of our industry leading services.”

Stallion will rebrand the Basin service under Stallion Remote Treatment or StaRT™, and include the service in the suite of offerings Stallion provides to its existing customers.

About Stallion

Stallion is a leading private equity backed energy service company that provides upstream, midstream, and industrial services to oil and gas exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, pipeline companies, refiners, and other industry across the United States, Gulf of Mexico, and certain international areas. Stallion’s customers comprise a wide range of organizations from small oil and gas companies and contractors to large integrated Exploration & Production companies. Stallion is one of the largest providers of surface equipment rentals and logistics in North America with over 1,200 employees and approximately 60 locations. For more information about Stallion and its products and services, please visit www.stallionoilfield.com.