Scottish Rite Childhood Language Clinic Joins Minnesota Masonic Charities

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Minnesota Masonic Charities (MMC) is pleased to announce that the Scottish Rite Foundation of Duluth has become an affiliated charity within the MMC family of charities.

For nearly 30 years, the Scottish Rite Foundation has sponsored the Clinic for Childhood Language Disorders, which has diagnosed and treated children in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. Services at the Clinic are provided without charge. In becoming an affiliate of MMC, the Clinic will remain a Masonic organization and be able to continue to provide critical treatment to children desperate to communicate.

The partnership between the two organizations is not a new one. MMC has long recognized the important work provided by the Clinic and has supported its efforts through annual Mission grants. The integration secures the Clinic’s ability to provide critical interventions and remediation of childhood language disorders in perpetuity with the goal of expanding operations.

“We have a saying at Minnesota Masonic Charities: Stronger Together,” said Eric Neetenbeek, president and CEO of Minnesota Masonic Charities. “That is certainly true in this case. The Scottish Rite Clinic has done an outstanding job of serving this community. By coming together, we will be stronger, and we will serve more.”

For more information regarding the Scottish Rite Clinic for Childhood Language Disorders, please visit scottishriteclinicduluth.org or MnMasonicCharities.org.

About Minnesota Masonic Charities

Among the largest grant-making organizations in the state, Minnesota Masonic Charities (MMC) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that represents the charitable interests of Minnesota Masonry. MMC promotes greater levels of Masonic charity by uniting and combining contributions to charitable causes. MMC's total charitable grants average nearly $7 million a year, as part of yearly services totaling over $70 million. These services include support for cancer research and treatment, scholarships for MN high school graduates, housing and healthcare for seniors, children’s health and community support of youth, family and school programs throughout the state.