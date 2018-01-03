ELS Awarded Baggage Handling System and Passenger Boarding Bridge O&M Contract at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

CARROLLTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daifuku Elite Line Services (ELS) is excited to announce its successful selection by the Metropolitan Airports Commission to provide Operation and Maintenance Support for the In-Line Baggage Handling System and Passenger Boarding Bridges located at the multi-airline Humphrey Terminal (T2) of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The five-year contract includes comprehensive maintenance responsibility for the Daifuku Logan Baggage Handling System which contains 4,586 linear feet of conveyor, 4 claim units, 64 power turns and 7 high speed diverters as well as operational support for the system’s control room monitoring and jam clearing. Additionally, ELS will maintain the terminal’s 15 Passenger Boarding Bridges, complete with Pre-Conditioned Air Units and 400 Hz Ground Power Units.

“ELS is very pleased to continue its long-standing relationship with MSP’s Metropolitan Airport Commission. This new contract award recognizes the value achieved in both exceeding customer expectations, and by developing a true partnership with the airport’s stakeholders. ELS sees this as further evidence that the quality and consistency of our maintenance programs are leading the industry in meeting the high service requirements expected by today’s airport managers.” (Ian Charters, COO)

About ELS

Elite Line Services, Inc, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Daifuku North America Holding Company, which is a subsidiary of Daifuku Co., Ltd., the largest provider of material handling solutions in the world.

Daifuku Airport Technologies (ATec) combines the strength of BCS Group, Daifuku Logan, Elite Line Services, Jervis B. Webb Company and Logan Teleflex. Together, we provide over 500 airports with innovative baggage solutions, from operations and maintenance to controls and software.