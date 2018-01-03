HFF Announces Capitalization of Market Station in Denver, Colorado

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces capitalization of Market Station, a 370,000-square-foot, Class A mixed-use development in the heart of Denver’s Lower Downtown (LoDo) district.

HFF worked exclusively on behalf of the developer, Continuum Partners, a Denver-based firm specializing in building urban, mixed-use developments, to arrange a joint venture equity partnership for the development of the property with Clarion Partners, LLC.

Due for completion in 2019, Market Station will provide a premier live-work-shop environment in the heart of the thriving LoDo district combining urban living space with best-in-class amenities, premier high-street retail and well-located office space. The property will consist of 225 multi-housing units; approximately 85,000 square feet of first- and second-floor retail; 95,000 square feet of office; and approximately 320 shared parking spaces operated in an all-valet system. The site occupies nearly a full city block bordered by 16th Street, Market Street, 17th Street and Blake Street.

The HFF team representing the developer included senior managing director Eric Tupler, managing director Josh Simon, senior director Peter Merrion and director Mark Williford.

About Continuum Partners, LLC

Continuum Partners, LLC is a progressive development firm specializing in building urban mixed-use developments that create successful pedestrian environments and integrate effectively with the surrounding urban fabric. Founded in Denver, Colorado, in 1997 with a deliberate mission to create sustainable human habitats of extraordinary character and enduring value, Continuum Partners has established itself as a national leader in urban, mixed-use, large-scale projects. Learn more at www.continuumpartners.com.

About Clarion Partners, LLC

Clarion Partners, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser with FCA-authorized and FINRA member affiliates, has been a leading U.S. real estate investment manager for more than 35 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, São Paulo, Seattle and Washington, D.C. With more than $43 billion in total assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to its more than 300 domestic and international institutional investors. More information about the firm is available at clarionpartners.com.

About HFF

HFF and its affiliates operate out of 25 offices and are a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform, including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing. HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please visit hfflp.com or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.