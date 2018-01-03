Eyelit’s Integrated Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Implemented by Mellanox Technologies

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eyelit Inc., a manufacturing software provider for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations, announced today that Mellanox Technologies, a leading provider of interconnect solutions for servers and storage systems, completed its first implementation of the Eyelit MES™ software suite. The Eyelit solution manages Mellanox’s engineering and manufacturing activities across their front-end wafer fabrication, back-end assembly, and test operations.

“We have selected Eyelit’s software due to its ability to support our mixed-mode facility that spans experimentation for NPI front-end and back-end processes, and volume production,” said Michael Sternberg, Project Manager-IS, Mellanox Technologies. “During our selection process, we benchmarked Eyelit’s software against other options and found it to deliver the best value for our needs.”

In conjunction with version control and detailed tracking capabilities in Eyelit’s core MES, the Eyelit Automated Data Services (ADS) module captures engineering and quality data via Excel spreadsheets and other data sources. This data is then utilized by the Eyelit Statistical Process Control (SPC) module for process and quality improvements.

“We are seeing a growing trend in companies of all sizes with a strong R&D focus that are looking to use Eyelit’s manufacturing software suite to improve time to market,” said Dan Estrada, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Eyelit. “Our advanced technology is a key enabler for managing the Design of Experiments (DOE) and reducing NPI time. By starting with Eyelit software in R&D environments, our customers establish robust processes that can quickly ramp up internal volume production, or allow for easier transition to subcontractors.”

About Eyelit Inc. (www.eyelit.com)

Eyelit Inc. is the leader in Manufacturing Execution and Quality Management (MES and QMS) solutions for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations for the aerospace & defense, electronics, life sciences, medical device, semiconductor, and solar industries. Eyelit uniquely delivers a broad set of manufacturing solutions, including Asset Management (Semi E10, SEMI PV2-0709), Dispatching, Factory Integration (Automation), Manufacturing Execution (MES/MOM), Recipe Management, Supply Chain Management, Quality Management (CAPA/OCAP/SPC/APC/RMA), and Business Process Management, that enable its customers to rapidly and cost-effectively optimize production and company processes.

With exceptional customer service, Eyelit has time and again proven that superior, innovative technology can maximize efficiency and value. More than 50 leading companies, Ascent Solar, austriamicrosystems, CEA-Leti, CEITEC, eMagin, FLIR Systems, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT), Kionix, LFoundry, Mellanox, Murata Electronics Oy, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, PerkinElmer, Raytheon Company, Skyworks Solutions, TowerJazz, TPSCo, and X-FAB Silicon Foundries rely on Eyelit as a trusted software partner. Follow Eyelit on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Mellanox Technologies (www.mellanox.com)

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand interconnect solutions and services for servers, storage, and hyper-converged infrastructure. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance capability. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, cables, software and silicon that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage and financial services. More information is available at www.mellanox.com.