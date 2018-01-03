Amorphous Technologies International and Roctool Announce Exclusive Partnership and the Commercial Launch of Roctool’s Heat and Cool Molding Technology for Amorphous Alloys

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amorphous Technologies International, Inc. (ATI) today announced its exclusive partnership with Roctool, a leader in induction heating technology used in molding processes for plastic, metals and composites materials.

Through their strategic partnership, the companies have jointly developed and successfully implemented Roctool’s innovative technology for use with amorphous metal alloys. The adapted Roctool systems enable the rapid heating of molds with controlled temperature distribution which opens new manufacturing possibilities for amorphous metals including enhanced quality, new design possibilities and shorter cycle times.

Bryan Reimers, President of ATI, said, "We believe that adding the Roctool technology has helped us unlock the potential of amorphous metals. Interest in amorphous metals has always been high. However, the ability to control temperature during the molding process has been a limitation in the mass commercial adoption of the material for many applications. We are pleased to now announce the official launch of our solution with Roctool helping the markets unlock the potential of amorphous metals.”

Mathieu Boulanger, CEO of Roctool, added, “Amorphous metals have always enjoyed broad interest in many commercial markets. With our experience in the field of composites and plastics, we believe that our collaboration with ATI brings to the market important technology to remove certain processing limitations of amorphous metals and significantly advances the commercial potential of such alloys.”

About Amorphous Technologies International, Inc.

Amorphous Technologies International is a company that has developed the next generation manufacturing technology for the processing of the revolutionary amorphous metals. On October 20, 2017, ATI entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Prism Technologies Group (“Prism”), an intellectual property licensing and technology commercialization company to facilitate the rapid commercialization of ATI’s technology. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Prism will acquire certain intellectual property assets related to innovative uses for amorphous metals.

About Roctool

Created in 2000, Roctool is a technology and manufacturing solutions provider offering engineering services and systems for injection and compression molding. Its Research and Development team is constantly adapting its induction technologies to more materials in order to draw benefits such as reduced cycle times, enhanced surface quality, lightweighting, product performance, and overall cost reductions. Roctool’s latest technology, IDH™ - Induction Dual Heating, is a leading heat and cool process combining composites with overmolded plastic features, which targets major brands in innovative industries, e.g. automotive, aerospace, consumer products, and electronics. Roctool’s technologies are already in production, in particular HD Plastics™ capabilities for plastic molding and Light Induction Tooling - LIT™ for composite parts. Roctool is listed on Alternext. Its headquarters and R&D center is situated at Le Bourget du Lac (France). Roctool also has offices and platforms in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and Germany. For more information, visit www.roctool.com.

