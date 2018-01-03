CIRCULOGENE Announces International Licensing of Proprietary Molecular Diagnostics Testing Technology to Turkey-Based Laboratory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIRCULOGENE, advancing precision medicine through molecular genetics testing, has entered into an international licensing agreement with Turkey-based CIRCULOGENE Saglik.

Under terms of the agreement, CIRCULOGENE’s low-volume, high-yield, extraction-free and loss-free sample preparation coupled with next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology is being licensed to CIRCULOGENE Saglik of Istanbul, Turkey.

“As the exclusive licensee of CIRCULOGENE in these regions, we are excited to make advanced liquid biopsy testing widely available,” said Gökşin Özel, M.D., Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of CIRCULOGENE Saglik. “We strongly believe in CIRCULOGENE’s technology and in the importance of partnering with health care professionals to help save and extend lives. We are also committed to serving the communities in which we live and work, and providing the highest level of customer service possible.”

The agreement gives CIRCULOGENE Saglik exclusive rights to use CIRCULOGENE’s proprietary, direct-on-specimen, nucleic-acid enrichment technology in Turkey as well as surrounding countries and regions, including to parts of Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

“This agreement aligns strongly with our aggressive growth and revenue strategy, expanding our laboratory’s testing capabilities and availability internationally,” said CIRCULOGENE CEO Mike Mullen. “We have a strong relationship with CIRCULOGENE Saglik dating back to 2016, and we look forward to working with this outstanding laboratory group to make advanced cancer diagnostics widely available to the medical facilities, physicians and patients that it serves.”

In March 2016, CIRCULOGENE began processing its first international orders from GGT Global Genetik, parent company of CIRCULOGENE Saglik.

“That’s when we realized the tremendous value our unique enrichment and sequencing capabilities could offer the international market,” said Mullen. “We’re able to deliver maximum output from minimum input with the fastest turnaround times and lowest costs in the industry. We’re the only company in the industry able to do that using a single tube of blood, and our new MSI testing capabilities build on the strong value proposition we already provide the cancer diagnostics market.”

CIRCULOGENE recently introduced Microsatellite Instability (MSI) biomarker testing for precision cancer immunotherapy with Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) across multiple cancer types, or Opdivo® (nivolumab) for colorectal cancer. The company’s laboratory operations have been streamlined and automated for an industry-leading, three-day turnaround-time capability for all DNA, RNA and immunotherapy test results at a fraction of current industry costs.

CIRCULOGENE is Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified and provides biomarker testing for a broad range of cancers, allowing physicians to match results to specific drugs and clinical trials.

About CIRCULOGENE

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., CIRCULOGENE is an innovative molecular diagnostics company founded and operated by a team of experienced industry executives and skilled molecular diagnostics scientists. Applying its proprietary laboratory developed test for cfDNA, cfRNA and MSI liquid biopsies, CIRCULOGENE has developed the next-generation sequencing (NGS) method to provide full genomic load analysis from one standard tube of blood and in less than seven days, enabling more accurate data to help clinicians and their patients choose targeted therapies, monitor efficacy and monitor for recurrence. For more information, visit www.circulogene.com or call 855-614-7083.