Service Line Protection Available for Akron Homeowners

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Akron has partnered with Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) to offer homeowners optional residential external water service line warranties. The coverage is voluntary and available at affordable monthly or annual prices. Founded in 2003, SLWA has partnered with over 400 leading cities and municipalities in the U.S. to provide repair service plans that offer peace of mind and convenience.

“Far too many homeowners are unaware that they are responsible for any repairs needed as a result of damage to the water service lines on their property,” said John O. Moore, Akron’s Director of the Department of Public Service. “This means that homeowners can be stuck with the hassle and expense of the repair – from identifying a good contractor and scheduling time for the repair to be done to finding extra money in the budget to cover the cost of the repair. As Akron homes age along with the infrastructure serving them, SLWA repair plans provide homeowners with an optional peace of mind solution so they can be better prepared in the event of these unexpected repairs.”

The SLWA Service Line Warranty Program protects against damage to pipes on homeowners’ property. Repairs to these pipes are not covered by basic homeowners insurance or by the City of Akron. If a customer’s line is in need of repair, a simple call to the SLWA 24-hour hotline will dispatch a local, licensed contractor familiar with local code. The coverage features include:

Up $8,500 per covered incident with no deductibles or annual caps

Hotline access 24 hours per day, 365 days a year

Normal 30-day waiting period waived for immediate coverage

All for $3.47 per month

Many factors contribute to the life expectancy of a service line including the age, type of piping material, soil conditions and installation quality – all factors which are covered through the SLWA protection program. This program is voluntary for residents and provided at no cost to the City of Akron and no public funds are used to promote or administer the program.

“Our service plans not only cover the cost of the repair, they also provide homeowners with reputable, local contractors who will do the best possible job,” said Tom Rusin, CEO of SLWA parent HomeServe USA. “We’re thrilled to partner with the City of Akron and look forward to the opportunity to provide Akron homeowners with the assistance they need when faced with a home repair emergency.”

SLWA has been recognized as the nation's largest and most trusted source of utility line plans endorsed by the National League of Cities (NLC). The company is committed to customer service, ethical marketing practices and maintaining an A+ accredited rating with the Better Business Bureau. For questions about this service, or to enroll, please contact SLWA at 866-922-9006 or visit www.slwofa.com.

About Service Line Warranties of America

Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) is part of HomeServe USA Corp (HomeServe), a leading provider of home repair solutions serving over 3.4 million customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2003, SLWA is the trusted source of utility line protection programs endorsed by the National League of Cities. Together with HomeServe, SLWA is dedicated to supplying best-in-class repair plans and delivering superior customer service to consumers through over 500 leading city, municipal and utility partners.