Foresight Sets a New Standard for Autonomous Vehicle Vision at CES 2018

NESS ZIONA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that the Company will showcase, for the first time, its groundbreaking QuadSightTM vision system targeting the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, January 9–12, in booth #7538.

Foresight regards QuadSightTM as the industry’s most accurate, quad-camera vision system, offering exceptional obstacle detection for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle safety. Using proven, highly advanced image-processing algorithms, QuadSightTM uses four-camera technology that combines two pairs each of stereoscopic infrared and daylight cameras to set a new bar for autonomous vehicle vision. QuadSightTM is designed to achieve near-100% obstacle detection with near zero false alerts under any weather or lighting conditions – including complete darkness, rain, haze, fog and glare.

“At Foresight, we believe that a car’s vision system should be nothing less than perfect,” said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight. “Vision is the foundation of passenger safety, and vision perfection under all weather and lighting conditions is clearly the breakthrough that vehicle makers need to build consumer confidence in order to accelerate autonomous vehicle adoption.”

QuadSightTM, Foresight’s breakthrough innovation, is derived directly from field-proven security technology and incorporates accurate image-processing algorithms and sensor fusion, achieving superior detection under all weather and lighting conditions.

“Because vision perfection is that elusive capability autonomous vehicle makers have long pursued, the potential impact of Foresight’s breakthrough cannot be overstated,” said leading market analyst Jean-Christophe Eloy, President, CEO and Founder of Yole Développement, part of the Yole Group of Companies, which includes System Plus Consulting, KnowMade, PISEO and Blumorpho. “In a single stroke, QuadSightTM surpasses so many other approaches that simply can’t address the real world need for all-weather, all-conditions driving, making it the relevant answer for the industry’s long-term trajectory.”

Stereoscopic vision technology’s exceptional three-dimensional (3D) images, detection and accuracy are essential for safe and reliable semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle vision systems. Stereoscopic cameras exceed a human driver’s ability to see 3D objects in real time, whether objects are large or small, in-motion or static, or detected from short or long-range distances. The dynamic driving environment demands a level of accuracy that only stereoscopic cameras can provide.

CES attendees can view an in-car QuadSightTM demo at Foresight’s booth #7538. Contact Foresight to schedule a demo. For a brief video on the QuadSightTM vision technology, click here.

A prototype of the QuadSightTM system will be available for pilot projects during the first half of 2018. Development, completion and commercialization of the QuadSightTM system is expected during the second half of 2019.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, please visit www.foresightauto.com

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of stereo/quad-camera vision systems for the automotive industry based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing and sensor fusion. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Foresight Automotive Ltd., develops advanced systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about the vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. The company’s systems are targeting the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets. The company estimates that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive grade, cost-effective platform, and advanced technology.

