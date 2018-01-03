KBRA Publishes Research Report: Bank Preferred Notching – A Sensible Approach

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) publishes “Bank Preferred Notching – A Sensible Approach.” A review of the preferred stock ratings of U.S. bank holding companies (BHCs) maintained by legacy rating agencies reveals that for much of this fundamentally sound group, preferred ratings remain non-investment grade despite deposit / senior debt ratings that are comfortably investment grade; in many cases in the ‘A’ category. Is deferral risk on preferred instruments really that much greater than the default probability on senior debt? Said more simply, should a well-diversified, fundamentally sound bank with a senior debt rating in the A category have a non-investment grade preferred rating? While it is clear that legacy agencies believe this to be an appropriate assessment of relative risk, KBRA thinks otherwise.

