Motor City Community Credit Union Partners with Fiserv and Celero to Fuel Growth with New Core Platform

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today that Ontario-based Motor City Community Credit Union (MCCCU) will leverage the modern technology and flexibility of the DNA™ account processing platform to meet the fast-changing needs of the credit union’s 14,000 members.

MCCCU, a $351 million (Canadian) asset credit union, cited the open architecture of DNA from Fiserv and the ease of integration with best-in-class solutions from Fiserv and others as key drivers in the selection. Celero, a Fiserv partner and a leading provider of IT solutions to financial institutions across Canada, will coordinate the migration to DNA and provide technical banking operations support for the credit union.

“We were looking for a core banking platform and technology partners that could help us deliver on our promise to our members and provide compelling products and services that meet their ever-increasing expectations,” said Charles Janisse, chief executive officer, MCCCU. “DNA is a secure and reliable platform for credit union innovation, and we are confident that working with Fiserv and Celero will enable us to reinvent our member experience and streamline our internal processes.”

DNA is an extensible, 24/7 real-time core platform that provides a 360-degree view of member relationships, enabling credit unions to deliver highly personalized service and more relevant product offerings. MCCCU joins more than 100 other Canadian credit unions utilizing DNA, the preeminent banking platform for credit unions in Canada, through the relationship between Fiserv and Celero.

“Celero offers robust financial technology solutions that meet the unique needs of Canadian credit unions and position them well for the future,” said Simon Vincent, executive vice president, Banking and Omnichannel Solutions, Celero. “In partnership with Fiserv, we look forward to helping Motor City achieve their vision and providing them with innovative solutions that enhance their member experience across all service touchpoints.”

“Excellent member experiences are built on a strong foundation,” said Rob Palin, general manager, Canada, Fiserv. “With a core platform from Fiserv as their cornerstone, Motor City Community Credit Union will be able to integrate best-of-breed solutions, streamline processes and quickly deliver in-demand capabilities to members.”

Fiserv is the U.S. market leader in core account processing services, and more than one-third of U.S. financial institutions rely on Fiserv for account processing solutions and expertise. DNA is the first open, core banking platform built for collaboration and has been recognized by industry-leading analysts for its technology, user experience and breadth of functionality.

In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions that are in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Motor City Community Credit Union

With three retail branches and a corporate lending centre, Motor City Community Credit Union has a long and rich history of giving back to the community and helping local residents reach their financial goals. Motor City is part of a national system of credit unions that work co-operatively on the national, provincial and local level to guide members in achieving financial well-being. Motor City is open to all residents of Windsor and Essex County, Ontario. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life of our community by delivering quality financial products and services effectively, efficiently and with excellence. For more information, visit mcccu.com.

About Celero

Celero is a leading provider of Information Technology (IT) solutions to credit unions and other financial institutions across Canada and is consistently ranked among the world’s top financial technology companies on the annual FinTech Forward Top 100 list. A full-service IT company, Celero provides complete banking solutions, IT planning, systems integration, hosting, support, and professional services as well as business analytics solutions and expertise. Celero meets the unique needs of financial institutions and delivers world-class reliability and security through its Canadian-based data centres, employees, and operations. For more information visit celero.ca.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences that are in step with the way people live and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies® for four consecutive years, ranking first in its category for innovation in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit fiserv.com.

