Orbital ATK Signs $23 Million Full-Rate Production Contract for Hard Target Void Sensing Fuze

DULLES, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbital ATK (NYSE: OA), a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies, announced today that it has signed its first full-rate production (FRP) contract for its revolutionary all-electronic FMU-167/B Hard Target Void Sensing Fuze (HTVSF). Contracted through the U.S. Air Force, the $23 million award is a follow-on FRP order to the low-rate initial production contract awarded in 2016.

The HTVSF is an advanced technology, intelligent, cockpit programmable fuze that provides the capability to destroy hard and deeply buried targets. It provides multiple delay arming and detonation times, as well as a void-sensing function, which allows precision activation of the fuze. Since entering limited production last year, the FMU-167/B has been rigorously tested and evaluated and has demonstrated exceptional survivability, reliability and accuracy of detonation in penetrating weapons.

“As threats continue to develop stronger and deeper buried facilities, they are developing greater challenges for conventional munitions,” said Pat Nolan, Vice President and General Manager of the Missile Products division, part of Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group. "With the completion of this award we can begin building what we believe is a key capability for our armed forces and allies."

As an industry leader in advanced intelligent and hard-target impact survivable fuzing technology, Orbital ATK developed the all-electronic FMU-167/B to fill a specialized and growing need in penetrating weapons. The FMU-167/B incorporates advanced sensors, robust algorithms and hardened electronics technology to offer the warfighter improved performance against tactical targets. The HTVSF is intended to be used with the current inventory of US DoD air-delivered penetrating weapons.

Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group is an industry leader in providing innovative and affordable precision and strike weapons, advanced propulsion and hypersonics, missile components across air-, sea- and land-based systems, ammunition and related energetic products.

About Orbital ATK

Orbital ATK is a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies. The company designs, builds and delivers space, defense and aviation systems for customers around the world, both as a prime contractor and merchant supplier. Its main products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; missile products, subsystems and defense electronics; precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition; satellites and associated space components and services; and advanced aerospace structures. Headquartered in Dulles, Virginia, Orbital ATK employs approximately 13,000 people across the U.S. and in several international locations. For more information, visit www.orbitalatk.com.