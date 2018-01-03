nCino Delivers Cloud-based Digital Platform to Navy Federal Credit Union to Streamline Processes and Optimize Systems

WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced Navy Federal Credit Union will leverage its Bank Operating System to support its growing membership.

Navy Federal is the world’s largest credit union, with more than seven million members and 300 branches worldwide. To keep up with the rapid scale of its consumer and business lending groups, the credit union required a centralized operations platform to replace multiple disparate systems and optimize the lending process for its employees and members. Through nCino, the credit union expects to arm its employees with a digital platform that can fulfill business loans with even more productivity, speed and accuracy from application to funding, and provide a clearer view of member relationships to better identify their needs.

“We consider our members – men and women serving in the military, veterans and their families – to be some of the best borrowers of any financial institution,” said Dave Ledwell, senior vice president, consumer and business lending, Navy Federal Credit Union. “With nCino, our employees can service members with key insights gained on the digital banking platform. We want to provide an experience that is quick, effortless and enjoyable, and we see nCino as being the tool to provide those things and more.”

nCino’s member-facing portal will allow Navy Federal borrowers to apply for business membership and business loans. Members will have full visibility to track the status of their loan or application in real time. In addition, the platform’s document management system will allow all departments, as well as members, to interact and contribute to the required documentation, even after the loan is booked. Through the elimination of redundancies, nCino will enable Navy Federal to achieve faster decision times on credit applications for loans of all sizes.

West Monroe Partners will deploy nCino’s Bank Operating System across Navy Federal’s user base. West Monroe Partners’ successful track record and expertise implementing technologies within financial institutions will enhance Navy Federal’s member-centric business.

“West Monroe Partners is excited to be the integration partner facilitating Navy Federal’s strategic implementation of nCino,” said Roger Taylor, senior manager in West Monroe Partners’ Banks & Credit Unions practice. “Our thoughtful approach and differentiated expertise in technology and delivery combines to provide exceptional outcomes for our clients. We strongly feel that partnering with nCino on this installation will help Navy Federal evolve its operating models through a best-in-class platform that can scale with the institution.”

“Rapidly growing and service-oriented institutions like Navy Federal require an innovative solution that enhances the loan process in order to provide the highest levels of convenience and service to its members,” added Paul Clarkson, senior vice president of community and regional financial institutions at nCino. “We are delighted that Navy Federal has made the decision to move their lending operations to nCino’s Bank Operating System and look forward to collaborating to effectively streamline processes and provide a clearer view of members’ needs.”

About Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union is the world’s largest credit union with more than $87 billion in assets, 7 million members, 309 branches and a workforce of over 15,000 employees worldwide. The credit union serves all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel and their families. For additional information about Navy Federal, visit navyfederal.org.

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. With its Bank Operating System, built on the Salesforce platform, financial institutions can deliver the speed and digital experience that customers expect, backed by the quality and transparency that bankers need. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.