Funai Electric and Roku Announce Plans to Bring Magnavox Roku TVs to Market

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) and Funai Electric today announced that Funai will extend its Roku TV licensing agreement to include the Magnavox brand in addition to the previously announced Philips brand. Funai will leverage the Roku TV platform to build and deliver Magnavox Roku TVs featuring the Roku® operating system (OS). HD Magnavox Roku TV models are expected to be available in select retailers in the U.S. this spring.

“Magnavox is a respected, 100-year-old American brand and remains an American-designed TV product line. With the launch of our Magnavox Roku TVs we bring the latest smart TV technology to this trusted brand,” said Peter Swinkels, general manager, product planning at Funai Electric. “The Roku OS delivers a wide breadth of content, simple navigation and search, an easy-to-use remote and regular software updates so we can offer a great TV experience to our customers.”

“Just a couple of months ago we announced our partnership with Funai to market Philips Roku TVs, and now we’re happy to bring the Magnavox TV brand into the Roku TV® licensing program,” said Chas Smith, general manager of Roku TV and players. “Magnavox is recognized for its very long history of delivering quality and high-performance at a smart price, and will no doubt build a very compelling Roku TV for consumers.”

Building a Better Smart TV

The Roku TV licensing program offers TV brands an easy, efficient, and cost-effective way to build smart TVs that consumers love to use. Roku provides a low-cost hardware reference design so TV brands can offer a best-in-class smart TV at competitive price points. The Roku OS powers the TV while Roku provides regular, automatic software updates so consumers can be sure they have the latest and greatest content and features.

About Funai Electric

Funai Electric Co., LTD is the exclusive licensee for Philips and Magnavox consumer televisions and home video products in North America. Funai Electric Co., Ltd., established in 1961, is headquartered in Osaka, Japan and is listed in the Tokyo Securities Exchange First Section (6839). In addition to the consumer electronic product brands sold by Funai Corporation and the products sold by other Funai sales and marketing companies in Asia, Europe, and South America, Funai Electric Company, Ltd. is a major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier for appliance, consumer electronics, computer, and computer peripheral companies at a global level.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku TV models are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

