Camping World Holdings Agrees to Acquire Erehwon Mountain Outfitter, a Specialty Retailer of Outdoor Gear and Apparel

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) the nation’s largest network of RV-centric and outdoor retail locations, today announced plans to purchase Erehwon Mountain Outfitter, a leading Midwest specialty retailer of outdoor gear and apparel.

The acquisition of Erehwon Mountain Outfitter is further progression in Camping World Holding’s commitment to an omni-channel approach to penetrating the outdoor lifestyle market. Erehwon is currently a top source of outdoor clothing and gear in the Midwest with three Chicagoland area locations and the flagship location in the Milwaukee area.

“Our company is diligently creating segments within the outdoor space that allows for clear focus and growth,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “In each segment, we are focused on finding connection through customer cross-matching and introducing the suite of Good Sam products, particularly through the Good Sam Club, which offers outdoor enthusiasts a wealth of resources. This will allow us to ultimately offer customers one medium for discounts, benefits, and services for all their outdoor supply needs through the Camping World Holdings network.”

Over the past nine months, Camping World Holdings has acquired certain assets of Gander Mountain, a leading retailer of hunting, fishing, camping, and outdoor gear, Overton’s, a leading retailer of boating and marine accessories, TheHouse.com, an online retailer specializing in bikes, sailboards, skateboards, wakeboards, snowboards and outdoor gear, Uncle Dan’s, an outdoor gear and apparel shop and W82 (formerly Windward Boardshop), a specialty store featuring snowboards, longboards, skateboards, outerwear, swimwear and accessories. The combination of these retailers and their e-commerce platforms provides Camping World Holding with a strong foundation in the outdoor lifestyle market from which to continue building and serving the outdoor enthusiast.

Lemonis continued, "Erehwon has a history of being a top player in the outdoor market since 1972. This acquisition strengthens Camping World Holding’s efforts to build a seamless approach to the outdoor lifestyle market and further positions the company to expand the reach and product offerings of our e-commerce business.”

About Erehwon Mountain Outfitters

Founded in 1972, Erehwon Mountain Outfitter was created for the sole purpose of providing passionate outdoor enthusiasts with the best quality gear and expertise. First designed for outdoor fanatics, over time Erehwon is still your local, friendly outdoor lifestyle store. Whether you're hiking the Appalachian Trail, skiing in Jackson Hole, kayaking down Chicago River, or taking a leisurely bike ride through the forest preserve – Erehwon has what you need. Whenever you have activity on the brain, keep Erehwon in mind.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is the leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destination for everything RV, with over 135 retail locations in 36 states and comprehensive e-commerce platform. Coupled with an unsurpassed portfolio of industry-leading brands including Gander Outdoors, Good Sam, Overton’s, The House, Uncle Dan’s and Windward/W82, Camping World Holdings has become the synonymous with outdoor experiences. Camping World’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWH".

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘targets,’’ ‘‘projects,’’ ‘‘contemplates,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ ‘‘predicts,’’ ‘‘potential’’ or ‘‘continue’’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.