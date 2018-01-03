Thompson Street Capital Partners Recapitalizes Gurobi Optimization

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, announced today that they have partnered with management to recapitalize Gurobi Optimization, LLC, (Gurobi) a Houston-based provider of the software industry’s most powerful optimization solver. Shea & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Gurobi. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Gurobi has developed a suite of optimization products that fully exploit the latest mathematical, engineering and computing technologies to deliver industry-leading performance and robustness. The Company’s software libraries enable 1,500 companies in more than 40 industries to employ mathematical programming to build sophisticated decision support systems that can generate and evaluate a vast array of possible solutions. Gurobi’s solver solutions are embedded in mission-critical business applications or as a distributed optimization service running on local servers or in the cloud in support of highly compute-intensive workloads. Led and founded by a team of PhDs and experts in linear and mixed integer programming, Gurobi has stood at the forefront of optimization software since the Company’s inception in 2008.

Ed Rothberg, CEO and co-founder of Gurobi, said, "We're very excited about the opportunities that come with working with Thompson Street. Their extensive experience in growing businesses will help us to continue to focus on the needs of our customers and the technology as our customer base and the overall category continue to grow."

Craig Albrecht, Managing Director, TSCP said, “By continuously developing best-in-class technology and delivering excellent customer support, Gurobi has become a recognized leader in the rapidly growing field of prescriptive analytics.” Mr. Albrecht added, “We are thrilled to partner with Gurobi’s superb leadership team to expand into new markets and accelerate the Company’s already outstanding growth.”