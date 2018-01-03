InfoVista and Ericsson Partner with Bilateral Agreement for OSSii

PARIS & ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfoVista, the leading provider of network and application performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world, today announced the signing of a bilateral agreement with Ericsson for the Operations Support Systems interoperability initiative, or OSSii.

As a result of the agreement, networks that are based on equipment and solutions from Ericsson are made fully interoperable with InfoVista’s products and solutions. This includes performance management and monitoring, network planning and optimization, configuration management and more, bringing outstanding OSS capabilities to operators globally.

The multi-vendor OSSii promotes OSS interoperability between solutions from different vendors. Bilateral agreements secure access to network equipment vendor OSS interfaces, enabling others to seamlessly deploy complementary solutions in a timely manner while securing future compatibility.

The agreement further extends the long-term partnership between InfoVista and Ericsson and ensures that more joint customers can benefit from seamless and long-term interoperability.

“As a long-time partner of Ericsson, the completion of this bilateral agreement is a major step to further strengthen our collaboration, ensuring that we can offer complementary benefits to the global community of Ericsson users,” said Yann Le Helloco, CTO at InfoVista. “We will continue to ensure that our portfolio is aligned with Ericsson’s interfaces, providing long-term and future-proof support to our common customers.”

“Interoperability is critical to ensuring the smooth operation of networks and to provide flexibility for our customers, particularly today with the rapid evolution of mobile networks which results in more frequent changes of specifications and the emergence of new standards,” commented Gunnar Svahn, Key Account Manager for OSS interface licenses at Ericsson. “We are committed to the success of OSSii and the greater integration efficiencies, faster time-to-market and lower integration costs that it can deliver. We welcome this collaboration with InfoVista.”

InfoVista is the leading provider of cost-effective network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world. Our award-winning offering empowers eighty percent of the world’s largest communications service providers, top mobile network operators, leading global enterprises and regulatory bodies worldwide to ensure a high-quality user experience by achieving optimal network performance and guaranteeing business-critical application performance. InfoVista’s expertise and innovations provide a new level of actionable network, application and customer intelligence, visibility and control across all services, all technologies, and all domains of both the fixed and mobile networks. Using our solutions, our customers deliver high-performing and differentiated services, plan and optimize networks to match application and service demands, benchmark their performance, and streamline network operations while keeping total cost of ownership as low as possible.