Midland Basin Partners Closes $75 Million Strategic Financial Partnership with Orion Energy Partners to Fund Permian Basin Water Infrastructure

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midland Basin Partners, LLC (“MBP” or the “Company”) has announced a strategic financial partnership with Orion Energy Partners, LP (together with its affiliated funds, “Orion Energy”). The $75 million credit facility from Orion Energy will fuel the expansion of MBP’s existing midstream platform focused on water infrastructure.

MBP provides responsible water sourcing, transportation and storage solutions to energy producers in the Permian Basin, with an initial focus on the Midland Basin. Orion Energy provides creative capital solutions to middle market energy infrastructure businesses across North America and select international markets.

“Our partnership with Orion Energy will provide MBP with the long-term strategic and financial support we need to grow our business and achieve our goal of serving our core customers with sustainable water infrastructure and services in the Permian Basin,” said Jason Roberts, MBP’s CEO.

“The MBP investment is another terrific addition to Orion Energy’s diversified portfolio and exemplifies our strategy to invest in proven and successful management teams that deploy critical energy infrastructure with recognized market excellence,” said Gerrit Nicholas, Managing Partner of Orion Energy. “We are pleased to partner with MBP as they grow their water supply platform to service North America’s most advantaged energy production basins.”

Shearman & Sterling LLP and Jones Walker LLP acted as legal counsel to Orion Energy. Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP acted as legal counsel and Piper Jaffray & Co. acted as financial advisor to MBP.

About Midland Basin Partners

Midland Basin Partners is a Midland, Texas based energy infrastructure business which provides essential water access to energy producers in the Permian Basin. MBP sources, transports and stores water for local energy producers, with an initial focus on the Midland Basin.

About Orion Energy Partners

Orion Energy Partners is a credit-oriented private equity firm with over $850 million of capital for investments. Orion Energy is focused on providing creative capital solutions to middle market energy infrastructure businesses across North America and select international markets with a focus on downstream, midstream, conventional electric power, renewable energy and storage, asset-heavy energy services and other energy subsectors. Its management has substantial experience leading successful energy companies and energy infrastructure investments. For more information, visit www.OrionEnergyPartners.com.