University of the Cumberlands Selects Ellucian Cloud Solution

Ellucian, a provider of software and services built to power higher education, announced today that University of the Cumberlands (UC) has chosen Banner® by Ellucian as its SaaS-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that includes student, financial aid, HR and finance components. Banner will enable UC to refine business processes across the university, help manage its tremendous growth and integrate data from its multiple campuses and online school.

University of the Cumberlands, a private liberal arts university based in Williamsburg, Kentucky, has been in operation for more than 125 years. UC has continually adopted new technologies, keeping pace with student needs, and today its reach extends beyond its residential campus to include cutting-edge online and hybrid classroom communities. Over the past 10 years, UC has seen incredible growth—enrollment has gone from nearly 1,600 to more than 10,000 (almost half of which are first-generation college students), and the school has created a physical presence across the U.S. by opening locations in Seattle and Dallas, with a future location planned in Washington, D.C.

“We went through a rigorous two-year evaluation process to find an ERP solution that’s right for who we are today and that can scale, adapt, and innovate with us as we look to the future,” said University of the Cumberlands VP of Information Services, Donnie Grimes, Ph.D., CISSP. “For our institution, Banner was clearly the best software. Banner is a well-evolved system with unmatched functionality and allows for integration with the majority of other products we already use across our campuses. By deploying Ellucian’s SaaS-based software, each of our functional units will be able to better embrace best practices and improve the experience for faculty and students alike.”

Built specifically for complex higher education environments, Banner by Ellucian will help UC unify data across diverse university systems and locations while streamlining business processes university-wide. The solution, bolstered by Ellucian Ethos and Analytics platforms, will give users the ability to view and manage student and university data in a single dashboard while providing complex reports that can identify trends, report progress and inform decision-making. The SaaS-based delivery model enhances disaster recovery capabilities through a highly reliable, redundant system and allows users across dispersed locations to access data in real-time.

“Through working with University of the Cumberlands over the past decade, we have witnessed their tremendous growth and are thrilled to provide them with a new solution to meet their now more complex needs,” said Ellucian Senior Vice President of Sales, North American Markets, Dan Maier. “We look forward to the impact the true benefits of the cloud—flexibility, scalability and availability—will have for UC while they continue to grow their online and on-campus presence, and execute against their mission of providing a quality education while preparing students for lives as servant leaders.”

