GeneCentric Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration on Drug Response Biomarkers for Lung Cancer

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneCentric Therapeutics, Inc. today announced a research collaboration to evaluate the potential of GeneCentric’s Cancer Subtype Platform (CSP®) to identify responders to G1 Therapeutics’ oral CDK4/6 inhibitor G1T38 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). As part of the research collaboration, GeneCentric will apply its lung cancer subtyping profilers (LSP™) in preclinical, patient-derived xenograft models to determine NSCLC subtype associations with G1T38 response, as well as examine potential drug response associations with specific genes. Financial terms were not disclosed.

GeneCentric's proprietary core technology, CSP, identifies biologic subtypes of cancer through an integrated analysis of tumor genomics. The subtypes, which combine gene expression data with disease-related molecular pathways and immune cell expression have potential to function as universal biomarkers of drug response and enable more precision drug development. GeneCentric’s Lung Cancer Profilers (LSP 210™ and LSP 220™) define molecular subtypes of the two most common forms of NSCLC, adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Published studies have demonstrated that the subtypes, while indistinguishable by standard morphology, have different genetic, molecular and clinical attributes, and immune profiles that may drive drug response.

“G1T38 is a novel and promising targeted therapeutic with potential in many cancers,” said Myla Lai-Goldman, M.D., CEO of GeneCentric. “This collaboration could identify subtypes of lung cancer where the compound is most likely to be efficacious.”

About GeneCentric Therapeutics, Inc.

GeneCentric Therapeutics, Inc., based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., is applying proprietary technology to identify drug responder populations that enable the development of precision cancer drugs while improving patient outcomes. Our initial approach applies our Cancer Subtype Platform (CSP®) to parse the complexity of tumor biology and generate genomic signatures. This approach yields high-resolution cancer subtypes with the potential to function as universal biomarkers for susceptibility to immune-based, targeted and other therapies. In commercializing our technology through strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, we are defining responder populations based on subtypes throughout the drug development cycle. For more information, please visit www.GeneCentric.com.

About G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. G1’s two clinical assets, trilaciclib and G1T38, are CDK4/6 inhibitors, a validated and promising class of targets for anti-cancer therapeutics. Trilaciclib and G1T38 have broad therapeutic potential in many forms of cancer and may serve as the backbone of multiple combination regimens. In addition, G1 is advancing G1T48, a potential first/best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, or SERD, which is targeted for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For more information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

About G1T38

G1T38 is a potential best-in-class oral CDK4/6 inhibitor being developed by G1 Therapeutics, Inc., for use in combination with other targeted therapies in multiple oncology indications. G1T38 was well-tolerated with no grade 3/4 adverse events in a Phase 1 study of 75 healthy subjects. G1T38 is currently being evaluated in combination with Faslodex® in a Phase 1b/2a study in patients with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative (ER+, HER2-) breast cancer (NCT02983071). Preliminary Phase 1b data from the breast cancer study are expected to be presented at a medical meeting in the second quarter of 2018.