U.S. Cellular and Nokia Team Up to Improve the Network Experience for Customers

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Cellular and Nokia today announced that they are working together on a transformative intelligent operations system to better predict and determine network performance to enhance the wireless customer experience. By combining Nokia’s advanced analytics and a variety of “smart” data sets, U.S. Cellular will be able to further ensure that its network is tuned to accommodate the rapidly-changing usage patterns of wireless users. With installation currently in motion, the two companies are targeting to implement this solution for U.S. Cellular’s engineering organization in the second quarter of 2018, with additional roll-outs planned through the rest of next year.

“Using Nokia’s innovative technology, this system will revolutionize the way we apply our various network data inputs to gain insights, predict outcomes and align resources to directly impact how our customers experience our network,” said Michael S. Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer at U.S. Cellular. “We know that the network is the backbone of our customers’ experience, and this collaboration with Nokia will allow us to better understand our customers’ data demands in order to exceed their expectations.”

The new system leverages several products from Nokia’s Customer Experience Management portfolio, including Nokia Cognitive Analytics for Customer Insight, a machine learning-powered application that provides a complete view of customer satisfaction, revenue, and device and network performance. By providing insights from a combination of network performance and customer usage data, this new solution will enable U.S. Cellular to proactively resolve issues caused by unusual network activity, and/or more efficiently plan cell site and small cell build-outs. Network interruptions trigger automatic actions, alerting Network Operations teams to enable accurate responses to resolve network issues with the highest customer impact, while setting network parameters by location to optimize the services customers use most.

In addition, Nokia Analytics Office Services will help U.S. Cellular maximize the benefit of Nokia’s solutions, including the ability to unlock new revenue opportunities by providing a better understanding of customer needs based on customer experience insights.

“Ensuring the absolute best customer experience is of paramount importance to service providers in today’s highly competitive environment,” said Bhaskar Gorti, president at Nokia. “By providing a complete view of the factors impacting network performance and the customer experience, new levels of intelligence, and actionable insights, our Cognitive Analytics software will bolster U.S. Cellular’s ability to deliver world-class digital services that will delight its customers.”

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don't and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. For the third time in a row, U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance, according to J.D. Power’s twice-annual U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.