Signing of a Landmark Partnership between M6 and Altice-SFR

This partnership covers the provision of a wide range of features and services to SFR subscribers in addition to the transmission of the live signals of all M6 Group (Paris:MMT) free-to-air (M6, W9, 6ter) and thematic channels (Paris Première, Téva, M6 Music, M6 Boutique, Best of Shopping and Girondins TV), as well as the 6play service.

In addition to the catch-up television services already available under the previous agreement, SFR subscribers will now have access to:

New content viewing windows with:

on demand content available for more than 7 days, and even in excess of 30 days for some programmes;

season stacking, i.e. access to all the episodes of a season during its broadcast;

previews available from 24h to 7 days in advance, including the first episode of the reboot of the MacGyver series with Lucas Till, available three days before its first scheduled broadcast on Friday, 5 January 2018.

Over time, more than 1,000 hours of original new drama, cookery and adventure programmes will be accessible at any time and on demand on all types of devices, exclusive to subscribers of the operators:

Innovative features and technologies associated with M6 Group content, such as start over, npvr, cast, etc.;

M6 Group's new enhanced TV service, which will soon be available.

The agreement also includes the assumption by M6 Group of the transmission costs of the free-to-air channels.

Lastly, as part of this partnership, the two groups have agreed to work together to develop innovative advertising marketing solutions and systems in connection with M6 Group’s programmes.

This agreement was concluded today and takes effect immediately.

Nicolas de Tavernost, Chairman of the Executive Board of M6 Group, said: « We are delighted with the signing of this ground-breaking partnership, which has been concluded after tough negotiations on both sides. The result is a balanced agreement that highlights the value of M6 Group’s programmes and technological innovations, which will be available to SFR subscribers from the beginning of 2018.»

Alain Weill, Chairman and CEO of SFR, said: « SFR is pleased to have reached an agreement with M6 and now SFR subscribers will benefit from these new high-value added services and programmes. Increasingly popular with viewers, these on-demand programmes enable SFR to provide an enhanced and innovative offering and to further improve the experience for its customers.”.»

About M6 Group - groupem6.fr

Established in 1987 around the M6 channel, M6 Group is a powerful multimedia group offering a wide range of programming, products and services. Television (8 channels including M6, the second largest commercial channel in the French market), radio (3 stations including RTL, No.1 radio in France), as well as content production and acquisition, digital, e-commerce, cinema, music, events, etc. Leveraging its brands and content, the Group has gradually expanded its operations through targeted diversification activities and innovative offerings such as 6play, its digital platform launched in 2013 (20 million registered users and more than one billion videos viewed in 2017). Our goal is to develop synergies between our brands in order to respond to the expectations of our various audiences and their new viewing patterns.

About Altice - altice.net

SFR is the subsidiary of Altice Group in France. Founded in 2001 by entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, Altice is an international group operating where telecoms, content, media, entertainment and advertising meet.

Altice offers innovative products and services that extend the range of possibilities for its 50 million customers thanks to ultra-high-performance fibre optic and mobile networks. The Group brings thrilling entertainment to millions of people by offering original content, high-quality TV programmes, as well as international, national and local news channels. Altice broadcasts the world's largest sporting events live and enables millions of customers to access the most popular content and entertainment. Altice innovates in terms of technology thanks to its "Altice Labs", spread throughout the world. Altice brings leading brands and their audiences together through high-end advertising solutions. Altice is also a global provider of digital solutions for all its corporate customers.

Altice operates in 10 territories, from New York to Paris, from Tel Aviv to Lisbon, from Santo Domingo to Geneva, from Amsterdam to Dallas. Altice (ATC & ATCB) is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. Follow the Group’s news on Twitter @Altice