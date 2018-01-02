Triumph Expands Space Applications with Contract for Dream Chaser Spacecraft Landing Gear System

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) announced today that its Integrated Systems business unit will provide the landing gear system for the Dream Chaser® spacecraft, a reusable, lifting-body vehicle in support of NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services 2 (CRS2) program that will resupply the International Space Station. The contract for work was signed with Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), and includes the main and nose landing gear as well as integrated actuation solutions for the landing gear and gear door systems manufactured at Triumph’s Redmond, Washington site.

“The landing gear system used on the Dream Chaser® spacecraft showcases our ability to design and integrate reliable systems for use on advanced aerospace applications that can withstand extreme conditions like those found in space,” said Tom Holzthum, executive vice president, Triumph Integrated Systems. “We are proud to once again have our products support missions that serve the International Space Station.”

Triumph Integrated Systems previously partnered with SNC to provide consulting services for the Commercial Crew Integrated Capability (CCiCap) program with NASA, also in support of the space station. In addition, the company also provides high precision miniature motors to support robotic satellite demonstration missions.

“Space applications exemplify the breadth of our technical capability,” said Holzthum. “Our components and systems can perform under the demanding conditions needed to support space exploration programs.”

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aircraft structures, components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The company serves a broad, worldwide spectrum of the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company’s website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.