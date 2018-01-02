Alexion and Elliott Agree to Collaborate on Identifying a New Board Member

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) said today that its Board of Directors and Elliott have agreed to work collaboratively to promptly identify a new member to join the Alexion Board. Alexion announced in November that it had a search underway to fill an open Board seat and is seeking candidates who represent a range of backgrounds, perspectives, skills, and expertise, with an emphasis on maintaining a diverse Board.

David Brennan, Chairman of Alexion’s Board of Directors, said, “ This agreement is in line with our ongoing efforts to maintain active and constructive dialogue with all of our shareholders and to identify a new board member with a proven track record of building value. We have been actively working to expand and diversify our Board, and we welcome input from Elliott to identify a strong director candidate to further strengthen Alexion’s Board.”

An Elliott spokesperson stated, “ Elliott is pleased to reach agreement with Alexion to identify a new independent director to join the Company’s Board of Directors. We are encouraged by actions taken under Ludwig’s leadership to improve financial performance and re-set Alexion’s strategy. Enhancing the strength of the Board is another step toward maximizing value creation for all shareholders.”

