Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC Closes the Purchase of a Medical Office Building in Elmhurst, Illinois

OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC announced today that it negotiated and closed the purchase of the Edward-Elmhurst Health Center, an approximately 13,000-square-foot medical office building located on the north side of Elmhurst, Illinois, approximately 20 miles west of Chicago. Mark Cosenza, senior vice president of Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC, completed the deal, with assistance from Brett Smith, assistant vice president and associate counsel of The Inland Real Estate Group, LLC, Law Department, on behalf of an Inland affiliate.

Newly constructed in 2017, the property is located at 755 North York Street and is home to Edward Health Ventures, operating as Edward-Elmhurst Health. Serving as a medical office space, the property includes 10 exam rooms, one procedure room, one endoscopy suite and four pre-/post-recovery rooms. The Center features physicians who specialize in family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics/gynecology and gastroenterology.

“Ideally located near Interstate 290 and 294 and across the street from Mariano’s, Edward-Elmhurst Health provides more than 285,000 residents within a five mile radius with convenient access to medical care,” said Cosenza. “The well-established tenant and prime location made this the type of attractive acquisition we are looking for in this asset class.”

To date, Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC has facilitated more than $45 billion of purchases including retail centers, apartments, single-tenant properties and a total of more than $269 million in medical office buildings.

About Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC

Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC assists in identifying potential acquisition opportunities, negotiates acquisition-related contracts and acquires real estate assets for the various entities that are a part of The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., a group of independent legal entities, some of which may be affiliates, share some common ownership or have been sponsored or managed by Inland Real Estate Investment Corporation or its subsidiaries (collectively, “Inland”). For additional information, please refer to Inland’s website at www.inlandgroup.com.