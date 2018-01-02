Four New Members Join FHLBank Pittsburgh in Fourth Quarter

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLBank) announced today that, in the fourth quarter of 2017, four new members joined the Bank’s cooperative of commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, community development financial institutions and thrifts in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. FHLBank’s variety of member types provides strength and flexibility for its membership and helps create a positive impact on local communities.

“We are pleased to continue adding to the diversity of our cooperative,” said Winthrop Watson, FHLBank’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We welcome these new members into the Bank and look forward to serving their business needs.”

As new FHLBank members, AmeriHealth HMO Inc., AmeriHealth Insurance Company of New Jersey, Keystone Health Plan East Inc. and QCC Insurance Company may now access FHLBank’s suite of financial services. This includes low-cost loans (advances), which may be used for asset/liability management and general funding.

About AmeriHealth

The AmeriHealth Family of Companies offers a range of services for individuals and employers, from locally focused health insurance plans to national-scale programs. For more information about AmeriHealth, visit www.amerihealth.com.

About Keystone Health Plan East and QCC Insurance Company

Keystone Health Plan East and QCC Insurance Company are divisions of Independence Blue Cross that provide a range of medical benefits and life and health insurance options. For more information about Keystone or QCC, visit www.ibx.com.

About FHLBank Pittsburgh

As an intermediary between global capital markets and local lenders, FHLBank Pittsburgh provides readily available liquidity, as well as affordable housing and community development opportunities, to member financial institutions of all sizes in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Bank is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, which was established by Congress in 1932 and serves as a reliable source of funds for housing, jobs and growth in all economic cycles. To learn more, visit www.fhlb-pgh.com.