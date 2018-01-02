ASAM CONTINUUM™ Tools and FEI’s WITS Platform Streamline Client Care

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FEI Systems is at the forefront of the Behavioral Health industry and continues its partnership with the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) by integrating ASAM’s leading software clinical decision support tools into its WITS platform, streamlining access to care for clients. This integration enables robust reporting on client level of care selection, and ties together outcomes, cost, and access to care reporting for states and counties using the platform.

The ASAM CONTINUUM addiction assessment tools include CONTINUUM, The ASAM Criteria Decision Engine™; ASAM’s CO-Triage™ referral tool; and associated reports and data. CO-Triage is a short screener that delivers a preliminary ASAM Level of Care placement recommendation, which allows clinicians to get clients to the right treatment center which delivers the care needed.

The CONTINUUM comprehensive assessment conducts a biopsychosocial assessment of patient needs along the six ASAM Dimensions and determines a final recommended ASAM Level of Care placement and facilitates third party utilization review.

ASAM is a professional medical society representing more than 5000 physicians, clinicians, and associated professionals in the field of addiction medicine. ASAM is dedicated to increasing access and improving the quality of addiction treatment, educating physicians and the public, supporting research and prevention, and promoting the appropriate role of physicians in the care of patients with addiction.

FEI Systems is a leading information technology, services, and analysis organization connecting every dimension of health and human services. FEI specializes in healthcare solutions for federal, state, and local governments. For the past decade, FEI has been at the forefront in our primary areas of expertise: Behavioral Health Data Systems and Information Technology Solutions, Long Term Services and Supports Software Solutions, Health IT, and all phases of the Software Development Life Cycle.