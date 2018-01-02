Generex Confirms Receipt of $700,000 USD License Fee from Shenzhen BioScien Pharmaceuticals

MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote) (www.generex.com) today confirmed its receipt of the $700,000 USD up-front license fee (net of applicable Chinese withholding taxes) payable by Shenzhen BioScien Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (www.BioScien.cn) under the License and Research Agreement entered into with Generex wholly-owned subsidiary Antigen Express, Inc. (www.antigenexpress.com). The purpose of the Agreement is to develop and commercialize the Antigen Express AE37 immunotherapeutic vaccine for prostate cancer in the People’s Republic of China (including Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau).

A previously completed Phase I study of the vaccine conducted by Antigen Express in patients with prostate cancer demonstrated robust, long-term, and specific activation of cancer-fighting T cells in immunized patients.

In addition to the license fee, under the Agreement Shenzhen BioScien will also make milestone payments to Generex of $1,000,000 USD each upon completion of the Phase II and Phase III clinical studies of the vaccine as well as a milestone payment of $2,000,000 USD upon regulatory approval of the vaccine in the territory. Generex will also receive a 10% royalty on net sales of the product.

Under the Agreement, Shenzhen BioScien has responsibility for paying for and conducting the clinical trials, securing Chinese regulatory approvals, and the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of the product. The clinical trials will be designed and conducted so as to meet the regulatory requirements of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency and Antigen Express will have free access to all data for support of global regulatory filings and further development and commercialization initiatives outside the licensed territories.

The AE37 vaccine is designed using a proprietary technology platform that ensures a more robust and long-lasting immune response than would be possible otherwise. In addition to the Phase I prostate study, the clinical activity of AE37 has been demonstrated in a controlled, randomized Phase II study in 300 breast cancer patients. Based on encouraging efficacy data from that study, the Company has entered into an agreement with Merck (d.b.a. as Merck Sharp & Dohme outside the United States and Canada) to evaluate Antigen’s AE37 cancer vaccine in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 (programmed death receptor-1) therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

“I am proud of the rapid rekindling of the core assets in our immunotherapeutic cancer platform technology and the recognition of the significant value of those assets as evidenced by our recent collaborations with Shenzhen BioScien and Merck,” commented Generex President & Chief Executive Officer Joseph Moscato. “With this accretion to our operating capital, the near-term operational funding needs of Generex will be satisfied and we only expect to raise additional near-term capital with a view to achieving growth through strategic asset acquisitions designed to augment value for our stockholders.”

