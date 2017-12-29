Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, LLC, Majority Owner of Siebert Financial Corp. and StockCross, Selects Attorneys for M&A Advisory Services for Overstock, tZERO Agreements

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, LLC, majority owner of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB), and StockCross Financial Services, Inc. recently announced its intended investment and licensing definitive LOI agreements with Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK), and its blockchain subsidiary tZERO.

Leading Los Angeles-based law firm Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP has been selected for M&A advisory services to complete the transactions. The MSK team is led by Les Gold and Anthony A. Adler, MSK partners through their professional corporations.

This month Siebert Financial Corp., Overstock.com, and its subsidiary tZERO signed a letter of intent to enter into an agreement to offer deeply discounted online trading in Q1 2018 when the transaction is slated to close. In other announcements, tZERO, as the subsidiary of Overstock.com, signed letters of intent to take a 1 percent stake in Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, LLC, and a 24 percent interest in StockCross.

Under terms of the Siebert agreement with Overstock and tZERO, any investor in America who accesses the Muriel Siebert & Co. Inc. portal at Overstock would be able to conduct online trading of US equities for $2.99 per trade through the platform. In addition, Overstock plans to introduce a new tier to its Club O loyalty and membership rewards program to offer that elite membership level the opportunity for online trading at an even deeper discount of $1.99 per trade. For years, millions of consumers have trusted Overstock with home, and more recently, auto purchases. Overstock currently delivers world-class service and award-winning customer experiences to over 30 million shoppers per month, as demonstrated by its 2017 Loyalty360 Customer Award in Operational Excellence and its six consecutive Mobile Web Awards for its shopping apps.

New customers subscribing to the discount brokerage suite of products would be offered industry leading services including Smart Order and Routing and Execution services by tZERO’s broker-dealer Speedroute, a FINRA firm, and Clearing Services through StockCross, a FINRA firm and affiliate of Siebert Financial Corp., a member of the New York Stock Exchange.

Gloria E. Gebbia, board member and managing member of Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, LLC, the majority shareholder of Siebert Financial Corp., and board member of Siebert Financial said, “ We are pleased to have MSK represent us in these planned transactions, and especially appreciate its commitment to diversity. With our planned agreement with Overstock and tZERO, we see excellent opportunities to accelerate our strategy. Siebert Financial is built upon the strong values exemplified by our founder Muriel Siebert. Our goal is to provide best-in-class services at tremendous value to Overstock’s massive customer base, many of whom are women, while building relationships based on trust and their unique set of life circumstances.”

About Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, LLC

Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, LLC is a Nevada limited liability company. The principals of Kennedy Cabot Acquisition have substantial experience in the brokerage industry and are/were affiliates of StockCross Financial Services, Inc. StockCross is a broker-dealer member of FINRA with offices across the United States.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert Financial is a holding company that conducts its retail discount brokerage business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc. The firm became a member of the NYSE in 1967, when Ms. Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the Exchange. In addition, in 2014 the Company began business as a registered investment advisor through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Siebert Investment Advisors, Inc. Siebert Financial, based on Wall Street in New York City, serves clients through its branch offices located nationwide and globally online. www.siebertnet.com

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A Preferred (Medici Ventures’ t0 platform: OSTKP) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer based in Salt Lake City, Utah that sells a broad range of products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, and home improvement. In addition to home goods, Overstock.com offers a variety of products including jewelry, electronics, apparel, and more, as well as a marketplace providing customers access to hundreds of thousands of products from third-party sellers. Additional stores include Worldstock.com, dedicated to selling artisan-crafted products from around the world. Forbes ranked Overstock in its list of the Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in 2014. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters under Investor Relations on its website, http://www.overstock.com.

About StockCross Financial Services, Inc.

StockCross Financial Services, Inc. is one of the largest privately-owned brokerage firms in the nation. Established in 1971, it has spent many years providing financial guidance and excellent customer service to its clients. Branch offices are located throughout the nation and are staffed with knowledgeable and experienced representatives. Online investment services and phone support offer clients around the world instant and current information on their accounts. StockCross consistently delivers on its full scope of offerings including fixed-income products, online or broker-assisted equity trading, ESOS/ESOP programs across the globe through advanced online trading capabilities, and is a self-clearing firm specializing in fixed income securities, outstanding customer service, and client investment choices. StockCross is headquartered in Beverly Hills. Member FINRA | SIPC | EST. 1971

Specialties

Online Trading, Corporate Services, Fixed Income, Equities, Institutional Trading, Capital Commitment and Market Making, Retail Investment Services.

About tZERO

t0.com, Inc. (“ tZERO“) is a majority owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, focusing on the development and commercialization of financial technology (FinTech) based on cryptographically-secured, decentralized ledgers – more commonly known as blockchain technologies. Since its inception, tZERO has pioneered the effort to bring greater efficiency and transparency to capital markets through the integration of blockchain technology. More information is available at tZERO.com.