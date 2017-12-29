Disney|ABC Television and Disney Publishing Worldwide Encourage Families to Share Their Love of Reading through Sixth Annual “Magic of Storytelling” Campaign

A public service announcement (PSA) voiced by Oprah Winfrey, star of The Walt Disney Studios' upcoming film "A Wrinkle in Time," based on the beloved book by Madeleine L'Engle, coming to theaters on March 9, 2018. The PSA features Winfrey highlighting the life-changing impact books have on children.

A public service announcement (PSA) voiced by Oprah Winfrey, star of The Walt Disney Studios' upcoming film "A Wrinkle in Time," based on the beloved book by Madeleine L'Engle, coming to theaters on March 9, 2018. The PSA features Winfrey highlighting the life-changing impact books have on children.

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Disney|ABC Television and Disney Publishing Worldwide announced they will donate up to one million books to First Book, a nonprofit that provides new books to educators and organizations serving children from low-income families, during Disney’s sixth annual Magic of Storytelling campaign from today through March 31, 2018. The Magic of Storytelling campaign aims to inspire families’ imaginations, cultivate a lifelong love of reading in kids and bring books to underserved communities across the country.

Through a long-standing relationship with First Book, Disney has provided more than 61 million books to children in need and has inspired millions to take action to help bring new books and resources to kids across the country. The books Disney donates are distributed by First Book to educators in schools and programs exclusively serving children from low-income families around the United States.

“Access to books changes lives and elevates education -- the most powerful path out of poverty," said Kyle Zimmer, president and CEO of First Book. “We are proud to have distributed more than 61 million books through our long-standing relationship with Disney. We can't wait to share the magic of storytelling with more children this year. Disney's continued commitment to First Book is an invaluable contribution to today's children and future generations.”

“These kids benefit greatly from Disney books because while they are clamoring to read about their favorite characters, they are also working hard to master the ability to read,” said Dana C., an educator in Burbank, California. “Already being familiar with names, places and backgrounds of these characters gives them a leg up in mastering reading, since the particulars of the stories are familiar to them and it is easier to decipher description and story structure. As the kids build that mastery, they build confidence in themselves and can read more and more complicated books. The pride they are building is invaluable.”

The Magic of Storytelling campaign announcement was made today on “Good Morning America,” which featured an in-studio book giveaway. The campaign also launched with a public service announcement (PSA) voiced by Oprah Winfrey, star of The Walt Disney Studios’ upcoming film “A Wrinkle in Time,” based on the beloved book by Madeleine L'Engle, coming to theaters on March 9, 2018. The PSA, which features Winfrey highlighting the life-changing impact books have on children, will be shared with audiences across Disney platforms including ABC affiliate stations, ABC Television Network, Freeform, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, Radio Disney, ABC News Radio, Disney Store, Disney Cruise Line and Disney Resorts’ TVs; the ABC, DisneyNOW and Freeform apps; and Disney Digital Network’s publishing brands, including Oh My Disney and Babble. View the PSA here: https://youtu.be/Wl1xk1PZ90E

From now through March 31, 2018, consumers are encouraged to activate Disney book donations (up to a total of one million donations across the four different promotions described below) and celebrate the Magic of Storytelling in various ways:

One for One Book Donation: Disney will donate one book to First Book for every eligible Disney book purchased at a Disney Store location or participating retailer during that store’s participation window.* In celebration of Magic of Storytelling, Disney Publishing re-mastered a deluxe retelling of one of its most beloved stories, “The Sorcerer's Apprentice,” which is available as part of this program. (A full list of eligible Disney books and participating retailers is available at MagicofStorytelling.com) * Retail promotion extends through April 30, 2018

Disney will donate one book to First Book for every eligible Disney book purchased at a Disney Store location or participating retailer during that store’s participation window.* In celebration of Magic of Storytelling, Disney Publishing re-mastered a deluxe retelling of one of its most beloved stories, “The Sorcerer's Apprentice,” which is available as part of this program. (A full list of eligible Disney books and participating retailers is available at MagicofStorytelling.com) * Share a Shelfie: Disney will also donate one book for every “shelfie”—a selfie photo with a favorite book or in front of a bookshelf—shared on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling.

Disney will also donate one book for every “shelfie”—a selfie photo with a favorite book or in front of a bookshelf—shared on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling. Disney Story Central: Users of Disney Story Central, Disney’s digital reading platform , can download digital books designed for parents and children to read together. Disney will donate one book to First Book for every book read in the app.

Users of Disney Story Central, Disney’s digital reading platform can download digital books designed for parents and children to read together. Disney will donate one book to First Book for every book read in the app. Magic of Storytelling Sweepstakes: Consumers who are 13 years of age or older can enter the Magic of Storytelling sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina Hawai'i. For each sweepstakes entry, Disney will donate one book to First Book, up to a maximum of one million books across all 2017-2018 Disney Magic of Storytelling book donation promotions. To enter the sweepstakes and for Official Rules and information, visit MagicofStorytelling.com.

As of the date of this release, book donations are not applicable in Mississippi.

On February 3, families and educators are encouraged to celebrate the Magic of Storytelling by reading books to children at home or participating in story times at select retail stores where Disney/Pixar books will be on promotion.

“Disney books are more than just entertainment; they are a gateway to a lifelong love for reading, imagination, and storytelling,” said Andrew Sugerman, Executive Vice President, Publishing and Digital Media at Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media. “Disney’s Magic of Storytelling program makes it possible to bring Disney books to more children, parents, educators and communities, and in partnership with First Book, our goal is to make a meaningful impact in bringing books to children around the country.”

Kevin Brockman, Executive Vice President, Disney|ABC Television added, “Storytelling inspires us, entertains us, educates us and is central to the human experience. Our essential association with First Book enables us to amplify and celebrate the Magic of Storytelling in the most modern fashion across multiple platforms. But a great story is truly timeless. We passionately support reading and love of books for the children who may well become the great storytellers of tomorrow.”

The Magic of Storytelling campaign comes to life across Disney|ABC’s extensive network of broadcast and digital platforms, including MagicOfStorytelling.com. Fans can also engage with Magic of Storytelling content on Disney’s network of social medial channels and digital publishing brands like Oh My Disney, Disney Style, Disney Family and Babble. Additionally, during the campaign window, ABC-owned stations will make book donations in their communities to promote and celebrate the joy of reading.

The Walt Disney Company is also working with Scholastic book clubs and WeAreTeachers.com to raise awareness of the Magic of Storytelling campaign among the educator community by providing meaningful resources and facilitating a contest for a chance to win a storytelling library for a classroom.

To find a participating retailer or learn more about the Magic of Storytelling, please visit MagicofStorytelling.com.

First Book

First Book transforms the lives of children in need. Through a sustainable, market-driven model, First Book is creating equal access to quality education — making everything from brand new, high-quality books and educational resources, to sports equipment, winter coats, snacks, and more – affordable to its member network of more than 350,000 educators who exclusively serve kids in need. Since 1992, First Book has distributed more than 170 million books and educational resources to programs and schools serving children from low-income families in more than 30 countries. First Book currently reaches an average of 3 million children every year and supports more than one in four of the estimated 1.3 million classrooms and programs serving children in need. With an additional 1,000 educators joining each week, First Book is the largest and fastest-growing network of educators in the United States exclusively serving kids in need.

Eligible educators, librarians, providers, and others serving children in need can sign up at firstbook.org/register. For more information, please visit firstbook.org or follow the latest news on Facebook and Twitter.

About Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media (DCPI) is the business segment of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) that brings our Company’s stories and characters to life through innovative and engaging physical products and digital experiences across more than 100 categories, from toys and t-shirts, to apps, books and console games. DCPI comprises four main lines of business: Global Licensing, Disney Retail, Publishing and Digital Media, and Games, Apps, and Labs. The segment is home to world-class teams of app and game developers, licensing and retail experts, a leading retail business (Disney Store), artists and storytellers, and technologists who inspire imaginations and bring the magic of Disney into the daily lives of families and fans around the world.

Disney Publishing Worldwide (DPW) is the world’s largest juvenile publisher. DPW creates and publishes books and magazines both vertically in-house as Disney Book Group and through an extensive worldwide licensing structure. Headquartered in Glendale, California, within the Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media business segment, DPW publishes books, magazines and digital products in 85 countries and 75 languages. For more information, visit disneypublishingworldwide.com.

About the Disney|ABC Television Group

Disney|ABC Television Group is comprised of The Walt Disney Company’s global entertainment and news television properties, owned television stations group, and radio business. This includes ABC Studios, a global leader in the development, production and distribution of entertainment content across broadcast, cable and on-demand platforms; the ABC Owned Television Stations Group; and the ABC Television Network, which provides entertainment and news programming to viewers via more than 200 affiliated stations across the U.S. It also encompasses Disney Channels Worldwide, a portfolio of 116 kid-driven, family-inclusive entertainment channels, including Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, Disney Cinemagic, Hungama, and Radio Disney brands, as well as cable network Freeform, which targets millennials. Disney|ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution and Disney Media Distribution round out the portfolio. Disney|ABC Television Group also has equity interests in A+E Networks and Hulu.