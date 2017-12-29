Ad Tech Company Selects Zayo for Colocation

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A leading ad tech company has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for data center colocation and IP connectivity. Zayo will provide expanded colocation space in its Oak Brook and Ashburn data centers by more than 50 cabinets along with IP connectivity.

As this customer has rapidly grown over the past few years, so has their need for high-capacity, reliable infrastructure for their data-intensive, latency sensitive solutions. The additional purchase of colocation space and power now makes this company one of Zayo’s largest colocation customers.

As the digital advertising industry has evolved over the past decade, marketers are increasingly adopting programmatic advertising to facilitate targeted campaigns across all formats. Ad tech companies have specific infrastructure requirements including ample data center and colocation space and power for processing large volumes of data.

“This deal represents an excellent opportunity to expand a relationship with an important customer in a growing, dynamic industry,” said TJ Karklins, senior vice president of Zayo's zColo business segment. “The customer has confidence in our ability to support their growth and operations from our expanded, resilient data center infrastructure.”

For more information on Zayo, please visit zayo.com.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and services. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K dated August 22, 2017. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.