World’s Leading Crypto Exchange Binance Partners With Uplive - Asia’s Premier Live Video Platform

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BINANCE, the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, which was recently ranked the top exchange in the world by 24 hour volume, has partnered with Asia’s premier high-end live video platform Uplive, to bring Uplive’s over 20 million users to the Binance platform.

As part of this cooperation, Uplive will feature a special virtual gift created specially for Binance’s token BNB. Uplive’s users will have the opportunity to send this special gift to the platform’s more than 60,000 broadcasters. Uplive will also offer its users the ability to use BNB in addition to Gifto, Uplive’s own virtual gifting token, in its in-app crypto wallet, when it becomes available in Q1, 2018.

Over 25 million virtual gifts are purchased on Uplive on a monthly basis. This branded virtual gift places Binance in the company of previous successful international brand promotions on Uplive, including Mercedes Benz, Vogue Magazine, and Paris Fashion Week.

BNB is the underlying gas powering Binance’s rapidly growing ecosystem, which passed three million users on Dec 28th.

Since launching five months ago, Binance has consistently ranked among the top-3 crypto exchanges in the world by trading volume. It recently achieved the top spot in the world on Dec 17th, with over US$4 billion equivalent of cryptocurrencies traded in 24 hours. Binance has distinguished itself with its superior exchange performance, smooth and easy to use interface, and battle-tested security. Binance is also the fastest growing crypto exchange in the world, with over three million users in five months.

Earlier in December, Gifto, which stands for virtual gifting protocol, launched as the inaugural project on Launchpad, Binance’s new token sale curation platform that curates high-quality token projects for its fast growing customer base. This was the first large scale crossover cooperation between crypto and traditional mobile Internet platforms. The public sale of Gifto was completed in a record time of just 1 minute, making it the fastest public token sale in Asia, and the fastest sale in the world since the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) market heated up in September.

“The founders of Uplive and Gifto have extensive successful startup experience. Their team has excellent execution, with world class product development and operation capabilities. Gifto is based on the proven, real world market demand from Uplive, and will enjoy benefit of jump starting from Uplive’s huge user base.” said He Yi, co-founder and CMO of Binance. “These are the main reasons for our cooperation, we prefer teams that act more than talk.”

Gifto was created by the Uplive team to de-centralize the successful virtual gifting model from Uplive, which earned more than US$100m in 2017. With Gifto, any content creator in the world can create their own customized, unique virtual gifts. They can then receive these gifts from their fans via a simple Web link on any content platform, including Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram. No additional tech integration is needed, making the transition between platforms easy to execute.

“It is our pleasure to work with Binance in such a mutually beneficial and innovative fashion. We believe that blockchain technology can really benefit mass consumers around the world, and we are honored to be have a partner such as Binance to bring these benefits to millions of users who previously may not understand blockchain or cryptocurrency.” said Andy Tian, co-founder and CEO of Uplive. “Binance’s world class engineering, operations, and customer care capabilities are key to their rapid ascension, and we are honored to be able to assist.”

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtYqy_1L_Xc&feature=youtu.be