OneBlood Awards Medline New Distribution Agreement

NORTHFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medline, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical products with patient-centered solutions, services and expertise across the continuum of care, today announced it has been awarded a distribution agreement with OneBlood, a not-for-profit blood center serving Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.

The three-year agreement will take effect January 1, 2018 and is expected to provide OneBlood with additional cost savings on a wide range of medical-surgical supplies. Products covered in the agreement include personal protective apparel, exam gloves and medical consumable products.

“Medline is committed to providing high quality supplies to ensure OneBlood is able to perform at their very best,” says Joe Waldron, vice president of national accounts, Medline. “As a leading manufacturer of medical-surgical supplies, we are dedicated toward utilizing our supply chain expertise to allow OneBlood to achieve their saving initiatives.”

“Medline has done an outstanding job optimizing our product mix and creating effective logistics to put the supplies at the point of use,” says Terri Knoblock, OneBlood’s director of procurement and warehousing.

About Medline

Medline is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the healthcare industry with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help customers achieve both clinical and financial success. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company offers 350,000+ medical devices and support services through more than 1,400 direct sales representatives who are dedicated points of contact for customers across the continuum of care. For more information on Medline, go to www.medline.com or http://www.medline.com/social-media to connect with Medline on its social media channels.

About OneBlood

OneBlood is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) community asset responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood to more than 200 hospital partners and their patients throughout most of Florida, parts of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. To learn more about OneBlood visit www.oneblood.org.